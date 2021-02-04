Piers Corbyn arrested over 'leaflets comparing vaccine programme to Auschwitz'

4 February 2021, 13:33 | Updated: 4 February 2021, 13:35

Anti-lockdown campaigner Piers Corbyn has been arrested over leaflets which were distributed comparing the Covid-19 vaccine rollout to the Auschwitz death camp
By Kate Buck

Anti-lockdown campaigner Piers Corbyn has been arrested over leaflets which were distributed comparing the Covid-19 vaccine rollout to Auschwitz.

The flyers had a mock Evening Standard front page with the headline "Vaccines are safe path to freedom", and were shared in Southwark, South London over the weekend

The brother of the former Labour leader was credited for the "concept" while Alexander Heaton, who was charged with breaking Covid restrictions alongside Corbyn during protests in May, was credited with the artwork.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "Officers investigating reports of malicious material in the form of a leaflet being circulated in south London in late January have made two arrests.

"A 73-year-old man was arrested in Southwark on Wednesday, 3 February on suspicion of malicious communications and public nuisance."

