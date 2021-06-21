Piers Corbyn filmed removing social distancing stickers from London Underground

The footage shows Piers Corbyn removing the stickers and putting them into an orange carrier bag. Picture: Twitter

By Daisy Stephens

Piers Corbyn has been filmed removing Covid-19 signage from a London Underground train.

Videos show Piers Corbyn removing stickers that instructed train users to social distance and wear masks, whilst commenting and not wearing a mask himself, and putting them into an orange carrier bag.

“They didn’t keep their distance at the G7, did they?” Said Mr Corbyn, referring to the meeting of the G7 leaders in Cornwall which was criticised for not adhering to coronavirus restrictions.

He added: “Boris lied to us so we’re taking these things down ourselves.”

There is times when you gotta love Piers Corbyn ripping the propaganda down 👌 pic.twitter.com/LiWq6EeMmP — 🇬🇧Based🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Welshman🇬🇧🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@BasedWelshman1) June 17, 2021

The footage, posted to Twitter on Thursday evening, was taken on a Victoria Line train as it passed through Green Park station.

In the video Mr Corbyn, the brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, appears to be being assisted by another man.

The British Transport Police have confirmed they are aware of the footage.

They tweeted: "We are aware of a video showing two men removing public health stickers from a Victoria Line Underground train.

"Officers are currently making enquiries into the incident."

Officers are currently making enquiries into the incident. pic.twitter.com/NvU9gVN6tq — BTP London (@BTPLondon) June 19, 2021

Piers Corbyn is a vocal anti-lockdown campaigner.

In December he was found guilty of breaking coronavirus restrictions at an anti-lockdown protest in Hyde Park.

He has also been pictured at anti-vaccination protests.