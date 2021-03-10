Piers Morgan: Damage Meghan has done to Queen is 'frankly contemptible'

Piers Morgan quit GMB yesterday. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A defiant Piers Morgan stuck to his guns this morning after quitting Good Morning Britain over comments he made off the back of Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Speaking outside his London home after quitting Good Morning Britain yesterday, Piers said: "I don't believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth and I think the damage she's done to the British monarchy and to the Queen at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital is enormous and frankly contemptible.

"I believe in freedom of speech, I believe in the right to be allowed to have an opinion. If people want to believe Meghan Markle, that's entirely their right.

"If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out with in that interview, so be it."

Piers Morgan said: "I think it's fair to say, although the woke crowd will think that they've cancelled me, I think they will be rather disappointed when I re-emerge.

Piers described his departure from the programme as "amicable", adding: "I had a good chat with ITV and we agreed to disagree."

Morgan added: "I'm just going to take it easy and see how we go.

"I would call it a temporary hibernation."

He added that he is "always in talks with people".

Asked what he would say to his Good Morning Britain colleague, Alex Beresford, with whom he had a heated debate during Tuesday's show, Morgan said: "Good luck to him."

Morgan left following a backlash against his incendiary comments about the Duchess of Sussex and her headline-making interview with Oprah Winfrey.

ITV announced that the presenter and journalist was leaving the news programme on Tuesday with a brief statement.

During Good Morning Britain, Morgan tweeted and said he still does not believe what Meghan said in her interview with Winfrey.

He said: "On Monday, I said I didn't believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I've had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don't. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I'm happy to die on.

"Thanks for all the love, and hate. I'm off to spend more time with my opinions."

Ofcom also announced on Tuesday that it was investigating comments Morgan made about the interview.

The watchdog received more than 41,000 complaints about his remarks on Monday's Good Morning Britain.