Exclusive

Piers Morgan Blasts Megan Markle As "A Piece Of Work"

Piers Morgan has told LBC he would refuse to meet Megan Markle as she is "a piece of work" who drops people as soon as they're no longer of use.

The TV host made headlines around the world when he got an exclusive interview with Thomas Markle, Megan's father, who no longer speaks to his daughter.

Speaking to LBC, she insisted he feels no guilt for the breakdown of their relationship and says he has been let down by the Duchess of Sussex.

He said: "I feel very sorry for Thomas Markle. I had a bad experience with Megan Markle.

"I just think she is, I'm afraid a bit of a piece of work, who drops people as soon as she gets someone more important in her life. That's just my experience.

"Having known what my experience was, I then look at the way she treats her family, none of whom were at the wedding, dumps her father, dumped her first husband, dumps everybody that's no longer of use to her.

"It's not a good look.

"Maybe I'm wrong about her. Maybe we'll be back here in 20 years' time and she's turned out to be a fantastic member of the Royal Family.

"But there are lots of worrying signs, not least doing up their house with £2.5million cost to the taxpayer. That's the behaviour of a Kardashian, not somebody who married in to the Royal Family. They've got to be careful."

Piers Morgan had a bad experience with Megan Markle. Picture: PA / LBC

When LBC's reporter Charlie Girling asked if he would be happy to meet her if she asked, Piers responded: "No, I wouldn't see her. Absolutely not.

"I was of use to her when it suited her. I was conned by her. I thought she was a nice person. I got to know her. I put her in the cab to meet Harry, never heard from her again. She'd met somebody more important and was gone, bang."

