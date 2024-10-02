Pilot involved in Shoreham Airshow disaster that killed 11 men appeals for flying licence to be reinstated

Andrew Hill, 60, nearly died at the side of the road after he crashed his vintage Hawker Hunter jet into the A27 in West Sussex. Picture: PA

By Will Conroy

The pilot involved in the Shoreham Airshow disaster that killed 11 men in August 2015 is to ask a court for his flying licence back on Wednesday.

Andrew Hill, 60, nearly died at the side of the road after he crashed his vintage Hawker Hunter jet into the A27 in West Sussex while performing a manoeuvre.

The former British Airways captain will appear in front of a panel on Wednesday to say his licence, which is currently suspended, should be reinstated.

This has sparked anger among the victims' families who have said they will seek to stop the former pilot from regaining his licence, stating he doesn't deserve to fly again.

The former pilot suffered serious injuries in the crash, including several broken bones and a collapsed lung, and was placed into an induced coma.

Andrew Hill, 60, nearly died at the side of the road while performing a manoeuvre. Picture: PA

The crash killed 11 men in August 2015. Picture: PA

He is now set to appear in front of a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) panel in London, according to a document published by the regulator.

Mr Hill’s licence was suspended by the CAA following the incident and he was charged with 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence but, after a trial, was found not guilty in March 2019.

But in 2022, a coroner found all 11 men were unlawfully killed following a series of gross errors by the pilot, concluding the flying had been exceptionally bad.

Caroline Schilt, whose son Jacob, 23, was killed on his way to football, is “furious” at Hill’s attempts to regain his licence.

She said: “We are furious that he even wants his licence back and considering his defence at the trial it is sheer arrogance that he thinks he deserves it.”

Speaking to the BBC, Anthony Mallison, whose father Graham was also killed in the crash, said he was working with other families to prevent future deaths.

“We never want to see anything like this happen to any other family,” he said.

It is believed Hill is applying to have his private and commercial licences returned.

Hill is now set to appear in front of a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) panel in London. Picture: Alamy

Investigations by air experts did not support Hill's claims the crash was caused by a cognitive impairment.

Speaking about the incident when he gave evidence at his trial, he denied having a “cavalier”attitude, insisting he was known for his safety record.

He has never watched footage that captured the moment of the crash and lowered his head when it was played to jurors.

Hill is a Cambridge graduate who was top of the class in the RAF, winning competitions for his flying and being given the military nickname “The Prof”.

He won an RAF competition and became the RAF Linton-on-Ouse display pilot before he was selected to fly Harriers – one of the most difficult jets to master because of their vertical take off and landing capability.