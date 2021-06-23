Pilots and cabin crew to protest at Parliament in 'day of action' over 'decimated' travel industry

23 June 2021, 05:36

Travel industry bosses have criticised Government policy on tourism
Travel industry bosses have criticised Government policy on tourism. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

The travel industry is holding a "day of action" to pressure the Government into reopening the sector, which has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

About 800 people, including pilots, cabin crew and travel agents, will protest outside Parliament today, industry body Abta said.

Events are also planned for the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

It estimates that 195,000 jobs in travel have been lost or are at risk since the outbreak began.

It accused the Government of "undermining" the traffic light travel system, with UK tourists' options severely limited by the options on the quarantine-free green list, and failing to properly organise a restart to tourism.

Read more: Vaccines and testing could replace travel quarantine, Hancock tells LBC

Read more: Quarantine-free summer holidays could open up to fully vaccinated Brits

Clive Wratten, chief executive of the Business Travel Association, said: "Today's day of action highlights the dire straits of our industry.

"The travel sector remains in lockdown as the rest of the country opens up.

"Business travel is essential for the UK economy and our ability to trade on the international stage.

"The Government must provide targeted support and extend the green list at its next review."

Derek Jones, boss of luxury travel firm Kuoni, said: "The outbound travel sector has been decimated by this pandemic and by the Government's haphazard response to it.

"Today, we have joined together to call upon ministers to acknowledge that the restrictions they have placed on international travel are having a deep and devastating impact on travel businesses.

"We are united in one message today: we want to see the safe reopening of international travel alongside targeted financial support for businesses which have not been able to trade for well over a year."

About 200 people are also expected to take part in an event at Holyrood in Edinburgh, with 100 set to take part in one in Belfast, while a virtual meeting will be held for campaigners in Wales.

Read more: Sir Keir Starmer: 21 June target missed because of 'pathetic' border policies

Read more: Amber list 'update': What are the quarantine rules for travellers?

A Government spokeswoman said: "Our international travel policy is guided by one overwhelming priority: protecting public health.

"Decisions on traffic light allocations take into account a range of factors including genomic surveillance capability, transmission risk and variants of concern, with data behind decisions to move countries on the list published online.

"We keep all measures under review and continue to engage with industry and international partners to explore how we can open international travel safely. Both tailored and wider economic support is still available to the sector, including the furlough scheme."

The travel lists are due to be updated on Thursday – if any changes are made at all.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Composite pic showing Chinese astronauts saluting as they talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Xi congratulates Chinese astronauts aboard space station

Iran’s new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran

US seizes Iran-linked news sites in ‘disinformation’ blitz

Kobe Bryant on the court

Kobe Bryant’s widow to settle lawsuit over deadly crash

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell talks with reporters at the Capitol

Republicans block Democrats’ signature elections bill

India has reported cases of a new Delta Plus Covid variant of concern

Delta Plus: India issues alert over new Covid 'variant of concern'
England progressed to the next round of the Euros while Scotland were knocked out

Scotland crash out of Euro 2020 as England reach reach knockout stage by winning group

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Tory peer was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

Tory peer brands use of term 'white privilege' the 'left-wing version of apartheid'
The NHS worker was speaking to Tom Swarbrick

Frontline healthcare worker forced to isolate by 'overkill' system can't understand why
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 22/06 Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 22/06 Watch again

Shelagh's exchange with this caller left her chuckling

'I'm no communist, I'm an accountant': Caller's amusing exchange with Shelagh on social care
A divisive discussion won't fix schools that haven't been good enough. warns Justine Greening

A divisive discussion won't fix schools that haven't been good enough. warns Justine Greening
'I am the epitome of white privilege', caller tells LBC

Caller says he's 'a walking contradiction' to government's 'white privilege' report

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London