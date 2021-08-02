Pingdemic worsening staff shortages as jobseekers forced to self-isolate

2 August 2021, 00:01

Many jobseekers are being forced to self-isolate over attending interviews or starting work, a new report says
Many jobseekers are being forced to self-isolate over attending interviews or starting work, a new report says. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The pingdemic crisis in worsening the shortage of workers in the UK with more than 1.1 million jobs still unfilled, a new report has warned.

According to the report, many jobseekers are being forced to self-isolate over attending interviews or starting work.

Vacancies have topped one million for almost three months, research by jobs site Adzuna shows.

There are almost 31,000 retail vacancies, up by 14% in the last month, 10,000 in supermarkets, 77,000 in hospitality and catering, 90,000 in trade and construction, and 84,000 in logistics and warehousing, it said.

Adzuna co-founder Andrew Hunter said: "The pingdemic has hit just as businesses start to get to grips with filling open roles.

"The struggle to hire is one of the biggest challenges facing businesses, with hundreds of thousands of workers still on furlough, hesitation among others to go back to work, fewer overseas workers available to fill positions, and a lack of skilled staff in some sectors.

"The pingdemic has compounded these issues, as many jobseekers are forced to self-isolate over attending interviews or starting work.

"This is on top of absences from existing staff who have been pinged.

"It's a critical moment for industries like the wedding sector and some smaller independent shops and restaurants, who are relying on the summer period to make up for lost income needed to keep their businesses afloat."

Adzuna said more employers are offering perks in a bid to attract staff.

