Pink Floyd bassist says filming concerts on your phone is 'selfish' and 'ruins experience for everyone'

By Kit Heren

The bassist of Pink Floyd has said that filming concerts on your phone is "selfish" and ruins the experience "for everyone behind you."

Guy Pratt told LBC's Rachel Johnson that concertgoers should be "present in the room" rather than filming.

He said people "don't take [live music] seriously enough" and that he gets concert hall staff to "shut... down" people who are filming shows.

"I basically go out and sort of try to point out to everyone that this is a unique moment," he said.

"We're all here together, this will never happen again, and the way to experience that and the way to remember that is to be present in the room not stuck behind the phone ruining it for everyone behind you."

It comes as part of a growing trend where musicians and performers ask members of the audience not to film during shows.

Pratt, who was not an original member of Pink Floyd but is a longtime collaborator, added: "What I really care about is those little flashlights that when they shine at us it's so horrible and and it's literally some of them sitting there saying ‘I don't care, I don't care about you’.

"It's so selfish and they don't work, more to the point. "

He added: "It's mad. We all take a couple of pictures as a memento or something, a couple of snaps - alright.

"But... I've had people on social media going ‘Guys, amazing last night! I filmed the whole show!’ Why??

"I spend the whole show being like an awful school master just pointing at people in the audience trying to get ushers to go and shut them down, and it's horrible."