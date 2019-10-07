Pizza Express 'Hires Financial Advisers' Ahead Of Debt Talks

Pizza Express 'Hires Financial Advisers' Ahead Of Debt Talks. Picture: PA

The pizza chain is reportedly seeking financial advice as it prepares for crisis talks over a large amount of debt.

The group's most recent accounts show the chain's total debt was £1.1bn at the end of last year - working out at around £1.8m a restaurant.

About half of the debt is due to be repaid by August 2022.

Financial consultants, Langton Capital, wrote on Twitter: "Pizza Express reportedly about to engage in talks with creditors."