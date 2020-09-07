Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Pizza Express permanently closing 73 restaurants, putting 1100 jobs at risk
7 September 2020, 15:12
Pizza Express’ restructuring plans have been approved by creditors, giving the green light to shutter 73 restaurants and cut up to 1,100 jobs.
Major premises in Bristol, Bournemouth and Glasgow will be closed to save the rest of the business.
Like many in the hospitality sector, the dining chain has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic as revenues have dived.
Across the industry thousands of jobs have been lost, with high street chains Costa and Pret a Manger announcing 1,650 and 2,800 jobs were at risk respectively.
Although the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme in August was hailed as a success, with more than 100 million meals eaten in restaurants as part of the scheme, many restaurants are facing long term structural issues.
Last month Pizza Express said rental costs were no longer sustainable amidst the UK’s uncertain economic future, driving the restructuring plans.
The restaurant said 89% of its creditors voted for its restructuring deal, which will also see it secure rent reductions.
In a statement, Pizza Express said: "The successful vote unlocks the company's ability to actively address the challenges brought by Covid-19, securing over 9,000 jobs in the UK.”
The group currently has 355 sites open, with more than 30 other sites set to reopen in the coming weeks.
Below is a a full list of the 73 Pizza Express restaurants that will be permanently closed:
Aberdeen - Belmont St
Aylesbury
Barnstaple - Three Tuns
Biggleswade
Billericay
Birmingham - Corporation St
Birmingham - Mailbox
Bournemouth - Post Office Rd
Bramhall
Bristol - Berkeley Sq
Bristol - Regent St
Bromsgrove
Bruton Place
Charlotte St
Chippenham
Dalton Park
Darlington
Dudley - Merry Hill
Earls Court - Earls Ct Rd
Edinburgh - Holyrood
Formby
Fulham Palace Road
Glasgow - Princes Square
Glossop
Gosforth
Grantham
Halifax
Hampstead
Hatch End
Hereford
Heswall
Ipswich - Lloyds Ave
Leeds - Crown St
Leeds - Horsforth
Ludlow
Lymington
Melton Mowbray
Midhurst
Milton Keynes - Hub
Moseley
New Brighton
Newcastle
Newport - Isle of Wight
Newport - South Wales
Northallerton
Nottingham - Goosegate
O2 Finchley
Orpington
Oxford - Oxford Castle
Poole
Port Solent
Ramsgate
Reading - St Mary's Butts
Scarborough
Sheffield - Devonshire St
Sheffield The Moor
Shirley
Southport - Old Bank
Stafford
Staines
Stoke
Stourbridge
Sudbury
Torquay
Uxbridge
Wakefield
Walsall
Wapping
Wardour St
Weston-super-Mare
Whiteley Village
Whitstable
Wrexham