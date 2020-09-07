Pizza Express permanently closing 73 restaurants, putting 1100 jobs at risk

1100 jobs are at risk at Pizza Express. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Pizza Express’ restructuring plans have been approved by creditors, giving the green light to shutter 73 restaurants and cut up to 1,100 jobs.

Major premises in Bristol, Bournemouth and Glasgow will be closed to save the rest of the business.

Like many in the hospitality sector, the dining chain has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic as revenues have dived.

Across the industry thousands of jobs have been lost, with high street chains Costa and Pret a Manger announcing 1,650 and 2,800 jobs were at risk respectively.

Although the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme in August was hailed as a success, with more than 100 million meals eaten in restaurants as part of the scheme, many restaurants are facing long term structural issues.

Last month Pizza Express said rental costs were no longer sustainable amidst the UK’s uncertain economic future, driving the restructuring plans.

The restaurant said 89% of its creditors voted for its restructuring deal, which will also see it secure rent reductions.

In a statement, Pizza Express said: "The successful vote unlocks the company's ability to actively address the challenges brought by Covid-19, securing over 9,000 jobs in the UK.”

The group currently has 355 sites open, with more than 30 other sites set to reopen in the coming weeks.

Below is a a full list of the 73 Pizza Express restaurants that will be permanently closed:

Aberdeen - Belmont St

Aylesbury

Barnstaple - Three Tuns

Biggleswade

Billericay

Birmingham - Corporation St

Birmingham - Mailbox

Bournemouth - Post Office Rd

Bramhall

Bristol - Berkeley Sq

Bristol - Regent St

Bromsgrove

Bruton Place

Charlotte St

Chippenham

Dalton Park

Darlington

Dudley - Merry Hill

Earls Court - Earls Ct Rd

Edinburgh - Holyrood

Formby

Fulham Palace Road

Glasgow - Princes Square

Glossop

Gosforth

Grantham

Halifax

Hampstead

Hatch End

Hereford

Heswall

Ipswich - Lloyds Ave

Leeds - Crown St

Leeds - Horsforth

Ludlow

Lymington

Melton Mowbray

Midhurst

Milton Keynes - Hub

Moseley

New Brighton

Newcastle

Newport - Isle of Wight

Newport - South Wales

Northallerton

Nottingham - Goosegate

O2 Finchley

Orpington

Oxford - Oxford Castle

Poole

Port Solent

Ramsgate

Reading - St Mary's Butts

Scarborough

Sheffield - Devonshire St

Sheffield The Moor

Shirley

Southport - Old Bank

Stafford

Staines

Stoke

Stourbridge

Sudbury

Torquay

Uxbridge

Wakefield

Walsall

Wapping

Wardour St

Weston-super-Mare

Whiteley Village

Whitstable

Wrexham