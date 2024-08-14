Place in the Sun star Jonnie Irwin left wife nearly £1 million in his will after battle with cancer

Jonnie died aged 50 after a battle with cancer
By Henry Moore

A Place in the Sun star Jonnie Irwin left his wife nearly £1 million in his will, documents have revealed.

The Iconic TV host left his entire £953,000 estate to his wife after dying of lung cancer aged 50.

Jonnie, who passed away in February, married his wife Jessica in 2016.

Irwin had £956,967 in assets at the time of his death, reduced to £953,425 after deductions, according to documents obtained by the Sun.

The former Escape to the Country presenter was initially told he only had six months left to live after being diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer in 2020.

In 2022, he announced the cancer had spread from his lung to his brain after initially keeping his illness under wraps.

But Jonnie battled on despite his prognosis and even celebrated his 50th birthday with a holiday to Spain late last year.

He claimed experimental therapies and diets had helped extend his life.

Paying tribute to her husband after his death, Jessica Irwin said: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing.

“A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage.

"Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit.”

His wife's tribute continued: "At this time, we kindly ask for the privacy of Jonnie’s family as they navigate through this profound loss. Their grief is immeasurable, and your thoughts, prayers, and support are deeply appreciated.

"As we remember the beautiful moments shared with Jonnie, let us celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will forever be etched in our hearts. Jonnie may be gone from our sight, but his love, laughter, and memories will live on.

"Rest in peace, dear Jonnie. You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten."

Jonnie was most notably known for hosting programmes, including A Place In The Sun and Escape to the Country.

On celebrating his 50th birthday, Jonnie told Hello! of how he felt "really privileged" to reach the milestone.

He said: "I feel really privileged to be able to celebrate my birthday looking at blue skies and with sand between my toes.

"I had an early birthday party at the start of the year because I didn't think I'd make it. It was like being at my own wake; lots of fun, lots of dancing. But here I am. I view it as a complete triumph."

Jonnie said he first realised something was amiss with his health while he was filming for A Place in the Sun in Italy and began seeing ‘weird gold spots’ while he was driving.

A crew member who was concerned about him later took him to the hospital where he was told he had nodules around his brain.

