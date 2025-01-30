Rscue operation under way after plane carrying 64 crashes into Washington DC river after colliding with helicopter

A search and rescue operation is focused on the Potomac River. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

An American Airlines flight with 64 people onboard has crashed after colliding with a military helicopter over Washington DC.

The flight from Wichita, Kansas, was coming into land at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

The jet was carrying 60 passengers and four crew, with three US Army soldiers on board the Blackhawk helicopter.

A search and rescue operation is focused on the Potomac River as both aircraft are in the water.

Reports suggest 18 bodies have been pulled from the river but no official figures have been confirmed.

Police divers and boats are searching the water for survivors, but conditions are described as "extremely rough" with "blocks of ice" in the recently frozen over river.

The operation is expected to last at least several days.

Police divers and boats are searching the Potomac River for survivors. Picture: Getty

300 responders are working on the rescue operation. Picture: Alamy

US President, Donald Trump, has described it as a "terrible accident" and said he is "monitoring the situation".

He also thanked the first responders.

Kansas Senator Roger Marshall has spoken of his "unbearable sorrow".

300 responders are working on the operation.

Authorities said they received an alert at 20:48 and found an aircraft in the water.

The helicopter was on a training exercise, authorities said.

Flights have been grounded and Ronald Reagan airport has closed.

President Trump said the collision was a “bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented" in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

“The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport.

"The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time.

"It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn.

"Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!” the president continued.

It was not immediately clear whether Trump’s post was based on information on which he had been officially briefed.

Matthew Cappucci, senior meteorologist at the Washington Post, who lives in a 20th floor flat overlooking the runway at Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C, told LBC this morning that it was likely to be the helicopter's fault.

"One thing that you know from a weather perspective, obviously I'm an atmospheric scientist, visibility was not an issue.

"We have perfect visibility right now. The air is very dry. So visibility should not have been an issue for the passenger plane that was landing.

"As they make that left turn at the last moment, there's a good chance that, you know, with the wing sort of up and right, there may have been a blind spot for the pilots of the commercial aircraft flight where they wouldn't have been able to see the helicopter.

"So this likely was the helicopters fault, if you will.

"But of course the NTSB National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating in cooperation with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration)."