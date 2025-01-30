Rscue operation under way after plane carrying 64 crashes into Washington DC river after colliding with helicopter

30 January 2025, 05:38 | Updated: 30 January 2025, 06:43

Emergency Crews Respond To Aircraft Crash Near Reagan National Airport
A search and rescue operation is focused on the Potomac River. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

An American Airlines flight with 64 people onboard has crashed after colliding with a military helicopter over Washington DC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The flight from Wichita, Kansas, was coming into land at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

The jet was carrying 60 passengers and four crew, with three US Army soldiers on board the Blackhawk helicopter.

A search and rescue operation is focused on the Potomac River as both aircraft are in the water.

Reports suggest 18 bodies have been pulled from the river but no official figures have been confirmed.

Police divers and boats are searching the water for survivors, but conditions are described as "extremely rough" with "blocks of ice" in the recently frozen over river.

The operation is expected to last at least several days.

Emergency response units respond to airplane wreckage in the Potomac River
Police divers and boats are searching the Potomac River for survivors. Picture: Getty
300 responders are working on the rescue operation
300 responders are working on the rescue operation. Picture: Alamy

US President, Donald Trump, has described it as a "terrible accident" and said he is "monitoring the situation".

He also thanked the first responders.

Kansas Senator Roger Marshall has spoken of his "unbearable sorrow".

300 responders are working on the operation.

Read more: Donald Trump announces plan to send 30,000 migrants to Guantanamo Bay

Read more: Hamas to release three Israelis and five Thai hostages on Thursday, as uneasy truce continues

Authorities said they received an alert at 20:48 and found an aircraft in the water.

The helicopter was on a training exercise, authorities said.

Flights have been grounded and Ronald Reagan airport has closed.

President Trump said the collision was a “bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented" in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

“The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport.

"The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time.

"It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn.

"Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!” the president continued.

It was not immediately clear whether Trump’s post was based on information on which he had been officially briefed.

Matthew Cappucci, senior meteorologist at the Washington Post, who lives in a 20th floor flat overlooking the runway at Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C, told LBC this morning that it was likely to be the helicopter's fault.

"One thing that you know from a weather perspective, obviously I'm an atmospheric scientist, visibility was not an issue.

"We have perfect visibility right now. The air is very dry. So visibility should not have been an issue for the passenger plane that was landing.

"As they make that left turn at the last moment, there's a good chance that, you know, with the wing sort of up and right, there may have been a blind spot for the pilots of the commercial aircraft flight where they wouldn't have been able to see the helicopter.

"So this likely was the helicopters fault, if you will.

"But of course the NTSB National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating in cooperation with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration)."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Steven Sansom murdered a taxi driver when he was 19

Convicted murderer was out on licence when he killed and dismembered woman - as review under way

A Thames Water van

Water bills in England and Wales to rise over £120 per year on average from April

Thugs try to break into a Co-op amid a spate of shoplifting across Britain

Shoplifting gangs 'systematically' roving the country, as retail thefts hit record high and threats with weapons double

Three Israeli hostages are set to be released on Thursday

Hamas to release three Israelis and five Thai hostages on Thursday, as uneasy truce continues

Kim Leadbeater, who is spearheading the Bill

Terminally ill people 'may be able to end their lives without judge's approval' under assisted dying

The government's backing of plans to build a third runway have split Labour

Turbulence over Heathrow: Labour split as Khan and top donor slam third runway plan after Reeves gives her backing

The eco-activists allegedly sprayed orange paint on the ancient monument

Just Stop Oil activist accused of defacing Stonehenge asks judge not to hold trial during her exams

US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-LAW

Donald Trump announces plan to send 30,000 migrants to Guantanamo Bay

Coca Cola Q1 Earnings Rise Amid 5 Percent Growth In Global Sales

Coca-Cola and Appletiser cans recalled in the UK as tests find high levels of chemical linked to serious health problems

Exclusive
Tory peer Lord Agnew told LBC’s Tom Swarbrick that a version of Elon Musk’s Doge department is ‘desperately needed’ in the UK to increase efficiency.

UK version of Musk's 'DOGE' bureaucracy-slashing agency 'desperately needed', Tory peer claims

A fire outside Manchester City's stadium

Fire breaks out at Manchester City stadium ahead of Champions League game

Exclusive
Lisa Theobald's son Ryan was stabbed to death on a night out

'You can see where the knife went in': Mum 'can't bring herself to wash son's bloody clothes' 3 years on from murder

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan opposes the Heathrow expansion plans

Sadiq Khan says he will 'use any tool in the toolkit' to block third Heathrow runway

Exclusive
Rachel Reeves has backed a third runway at Heathrow Airport.

‘We can go for growth and protect the environment’, Reeves insists as she hits back at Heathrow third runway critics

University Hospital of Wales, Heath Park, Cardiff, Wales, UK.

NHS hospital worker charged with plot to kidnap, rape and murder girl under 13 with partner

A Lidl supermarket

Lidl wins court battle to open its first-ever pub

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Post Office CEO Neil Brocklehurst informed senior staff in a memo that they will cut around 100 jobs to help boost payouts to thousands of its subpostmasters.

Post Office cuts 100 jobs as part of plans to add £250m to subpostmaster pay after Horizon scandal
Hundreds of climate campaigners gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice while the mass hearing took place

Eco-activists insist they acted 'out of sacrifice' as they appeal 'draconian' sentences

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has said Rachel Reeves "hasn't a clue" about how to generate growth in aviation

Ryanair boss says Reeves ‘hasn’t a clue’ about creating growth and Heathrow expansion is ‘dead cat’
Tom Kerridge has slammed critics of his £37 fish and chips.

Tom Kerridge hits back at critics who moaned about his £37 fish and chips

Strictly tour cast

Katya Jones breaks silence after Wynne Evans ‘axed’ from Strictly over sexual remarks

Tesco has announced plans to axe 400 jobs.

Tesco to axe 400 jobs ahead of Budget tax hikes

Snow blizzard on Battersea Bridge, Chelsea, London, UK

UK to be covered with snow in ‘5cm per hour’ blizzard in February as only two regions spared, maps show
Captain Tom Moore

Captain Tom's name dropped from foundation set up in his honour after damning charity report
Michael Baggott

TV antiques dealer Michael Baggott dies aged 65 just months after suffering stroke

Police Scotland recruit 'kink content' porn creator for domestic abuse campaign.

Porn creator dropped from Police Scotland campaign slams force's 'inadequate and embarrassing' vetting process

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess has given birth to a baby daughter named Athena

Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby daughter Athena 'several weeks early' weighing just 4lb 5oz
Prince Harry has issued a heartfelt plea in a new video message that urges people to nominate for this year's WellChild Awards 2025.

'Shine a spotlight on stories of strength:' Harry makes impassioned plea for awards nominations
The Princess of Wales meets Yvonne Bernstein during a ceremony at London's Guildhall, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025.

Kate hugs Holocaust survivors in London at 80th anniversary, as William pays tribute to genocide victims

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News