Plane forced to make emergency diversion after passenger drops dead aboard flight to Liverpool

Boeing 737 airliner of the Jet2 airline at Alicante airport, El Altet. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A passenger has died after falling ill on a aboard an international flight travelling from Bulgaria to Liverpool.

The Jet2 plane was mid-flight when it was forced to make an emergency landing, instead diverting to Cologne Bonn Airport in Germany.

Jet2 flight LS3214 departed Burgas for the UK shortly after 1pm local time on September 16.

However, two hours into the flight, the Boeing Boeing 737-800 plane was forced to re-route due to the medical emergency onboard.

The man is believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest mid-flight, with crew battling to save him.

G-JZDF, Jet2 Airlines, Boeing, 737-800, on final approach to London Stansted Airport, Essex, UK on 17 September 2024. Picture: Alamy

However, despite the best efforts of passengers and crew aboard, the man tragically died.

Upon landing, the plane taxied to a remote area of Cologne Airport, according to data from AirLive, where the plane was met by an emergency medical team.

The plane's return leg was delayed as a result of the incident, with the flight pushed late into the evening.

Following the incident, a spokesperson for Jet2 said: 'We can confirm that flight LS3214 from Bourgas to Liverpool Johnn Lennon diverted to Cologne on Monday 16th September, due to a customer requiring medical assistance.

"Regrettably, we can confirm that the customer sadly passed away.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the customer's family and friends at this very difficult time."

