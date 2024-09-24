Plane forced to make emergency diversion after passenger drops dead aboard flight to Liverpool

24 September 2024, 10:02

Boeing 737 airliner of the Jet2 airline at Alicante airport, El Altet.
Boeing 737 airliner of the Jet2 airline at Alicante airport, El Altet. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A passenger has died after falling ill on a aboard an international flight travelling from Bulgaria to Liverpool.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Jet2 plane was mid-flight when it was forced to make an emergency landing, instead diverting to Cologne Bonn Airport in Germany.

Jet2 flight LS3214 departed Burgas for the UK shortly after 1pm local time on September 16.

However, two hours into the flight, the Boeing Boeing 737-800 plane was forced to re-route due to the medical emergency onboard.

The man is believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest mid-flight, with crew battling to save him.

G-JZDF, Jet2 Airlines, Boeing, 737-800, on final approach to London Stansted Airport, Essex, UK on 17 September 2024
G-JZDF, Jet2 Airlines, Boeing, 737-800, on final approach to London Stansted Airport, Essex, UK on 17 September 2024. Picture: Alamy

However, despite the best efforts of passengers and crew aboard, the man tragically died.

Upon landing, the plane taxied to a remote area of Cologne Airport, according to data from AirLive, where the plane was met by an emergency medical team.

The plane's return leg was delayed as a result of the incident, with the flight pushed late into the evening.

Read more: Travel chaos hits commuters for second day after flash floods and month's worth of rain falls in 24 hours

Read more: TikTok bans Russian state media accounts ahead of US election amid 'covert influence operations'

Following the incident, a spokesperson for Jet2 said: 'We can confirm that flight LS3214 from Bourgas to Liverpool Johnn Lennon diverted to Cologne on Monday 16th September, due to a customer requiring medical assistance. 

"Regrettably, we can confirm that the customer sadly passed away. 

"We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the customer's family and friends at this very difficult time."

It comes after a plane mechanic has been killed after he was sucked into a Boeing jet engine while retrieving his tool.

The Iranian technician was carrying out routine maintenance when the incident occurred at Cabahar Konarak airport in southern Iran.

The engine on the right wing of the plane was being tested when the cover flaps opened.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Bodyguards in Germany arrest a man in a white top

German police to increase protection for leading politicians

Flames and smoke rise from an Israeli airstrike on Mahmoudieh mountain in Lebanon

Israel says at least 75 rockets fired from Lebanon in second day of escalation

Israel Palestinians

Israeli strikes on Gaza kill at least seven

A demonstrator holds up a copy of the Koran

Sweden says Iran behind thousands of texts demanding revenge for Koran burnings

Pat McFadden has denied rumours of a change to pub licences

Pubs won't be forced to shut early, says Pat McFadden as he slaps down rumours of change to licensing rules

Southend on sea, Essex 25th Aug 2024 Essex police use CCTV live facial recognition technology in Southend on Sea over the Bank holiday weekend. Credit: Ian Davidson/Alamy Live News

Police to trial AI in a bid to help solve Britain’s most complex cold cases

Bayesian superyacht builder sack lawyers over legal action against Mike Lynch’s widow

Bayesian superyacht builder sacks lawyers over legal action against Mike Lynch’s widow

APTOPIX Lebanon Israel

Thousands clog highways as Lebanese try to flee out of Israeli firing line

Police were called to a flat in the Mile Cross area of Norwich

Body of teenage murder victim left undiscovered in flat for eight days

Tropical Weather

Hurricane John hits Mexico coast with risk of catastrophic flooding

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York Times Square on September 23

Prince Harry jets to New York without Meghan Markle as judge rules US visa application will stay private

The central business district in Beijing

China cuts rates amid moves to help slowing economy

s

Urgent manhunt launched after woman raped in Asda car park in 4am attack

Sergeant Chris Hook handles confiscated illegally modified ebikes at Bishopsgate Police Station in London.

Seizure of 'death trap' e-bikes capable of hitting '70mph' surge in police crack down

Henry Riley visits the Labour Party conference gift shop

Larry the cat tote bags and ballot box socks: Henry Riley visits the Labour Party conference gift shop

TikTok

TikTok bans Russian state media accounts ahead of US election amid 'covert influence operations'

Latest News

See more Latest News

moke billows from the site of an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese city of Baalbeck

Israel hits 'dozens' of Hezbollah targets overnight after deadly day of strikes leaves 492 people dead
Torrential showers set to continue after month's worth of rain in 24 hours leaves homes flooded and cars stranded

Travel chaos hits commuters for second day after flash floods and month's worth of rain falls in 24 hours
Mick Lynch, Secretary-general of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers

RMT boss Mick Lynch calls for 'return to 1970s' as he demands unions in 'every workplace'

Colombian president Gustavo Petro

Anti-money laundering group suspends Colombian access

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, right, and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello

Argentina orders arrest of Venezuela’s president and his right-hand man

Pubs face being forced to close early

Pubs face being forced to close early under 'nanny state' measures to tackle harmful drinking
Lebanon Israel

Lebanon sees deadliest day of conflict since 2006 as over 490 die in strikes

Rising street crime is "corroding the fabric of our communities", Yvette Cooper will warn.

Home Secretary to announce crackdown on street crime to take back town centres from thugs and thieves
Starmer will tell Britons there is "light at the end of this tunnel" but they must first join a "shared struggle" through tough short-term pressures.

Keir Starmer to tell Brits there is 'light at the end of this tunnel' as he sets out plans to 'build a new Britain'
Iran Military Parade

Iran’s president accuses Israel of seeking wider war in Middle East

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

File photo of Princess Kate with Prince William and Prince George in June

Princess Kate seen in public for the first time since announcing end of cancer treatment

The Princess Royal speaking to Arnhem veteran Geoff Robinson, 99, from Peterborough, during a reception at the Airborne Museum Hartenstein in Oosterbeek, Netherlands

Princess Anne pays tribute to Battle of Arnhem troops on 80th anniversary of famed Second World War operation
Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman

Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit