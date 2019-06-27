Stansted Bomb Scare: Air India Passenger Plane Makes Emergency Landing
27 June 2019, 10:44 | Updated: 27 June 2019, 11:51
An Air India plane has made a precautionary landing at Stansted Airport this morning, due to a security alert.
The flight AI191 flying from Mumbai to Newark in New York was forced to land at the Essex airport this morning.
A Stansted Airport statement read: "An Air India Boeing 777 diverted into London Stansted at approximately 10:15hrs and landed safely with Essex Police in attendance.
"It is parked in an isolated stand away from the normal airport operations."
The runway has now re-opened and is fully operational.
Essex Police have said: "An aircraft was diverted to Stansted Airport at around 9.50am today (Thursday 27 June) following reports of a security alert.
"The plane is currently at the airport and officers are making enquiries."
#UPDATE pic.twitter.com/gR7zYeS14K— London Stansted Airport (@STN_Airport) June 27, 2019
RAF Coningsby say the aircraft was escorted by two Typhoon jets at supersonic speed.
An RAF spokeswoman confirmed: "The RAF can confirm Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched this morning from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft. The aircraft was safely escorted to Stansted Airport.
"The Typhoon aircraft were authorised to transit at supersonic speed for operational reasons; any inconvenience caused to local residents is regretted."
It's not known how many passengers were on board.