Stansted Bomb Scare: Air India Passenger Plane Makes Emergency Landing

27 June 2019, 10:44 | Updated: 27 June 2019, 11:51

The plane being escorted by two RAF Typhoons
The plane being escorted by two RAF Typhoons. Picture: Twitter / @MrsJambobee

An Air India plane has made a precautionary landing at Stansted Airport this morning, due to a security alert.

The flight AI191 flying from Mumbai to Newark in New York was forced to land at the Essex airport this morning.

A Stansted Airport statement read: "An Air India Boeing 777 diverted into London Stansted at approximately 10:15hrs and landed safely with Essex Police in attendance.

"It is parked in an isolated stand away from the normal airport operations."

The runway has now re-opened and is fully operational.

The route taken by the plane as it was diverted to Stansted
The route taken by the plane as it was diverted to Stansted. Picture: FlightRadar24

Essex Police have said: "An aircraft was diverted to Stansted Airport at around 9.50am today (Thursday 27 June) following reports of a security alert.

"The plane is currently at the airport and officers are making enquiries."

RAF Coningsby say the aircraft was escorted by two Typhoon jets at supersonic speed.

An RAF spokeswoman confirmed: "The RAF can confirm Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched this morning from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft. The aircraft was safely escorted to Stansted Airport.

"The Typhoon aircraft were authorised to transit at supersonic speed for operational reasons; any inconvenience caused to local residents is regretted."

It's not known how many passengers were on board.

