Plane mechanic killed after being sucked into Boeing jet engine as he went to retrieve tool

The plane mechanic was killed after getting sucked into a jet engine. Picture: @FlightModeBlog/X

By Kieran Kelly

A plane mechanic has been killed after he was sucked into a Boeing jet engine while retrieving his tool.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Iranian technician was carrying out routine maintenance when the incident occurred at Cabahar Konarak airport in southern Iran.

The engine on the right wing of the plane was being tested when the cover flaps opened.

A safety area was set up around the turbine, which is standard practice to ensure the workers' safety.

Read More: Man who died at Amsterdam airport was airline worker who 'deliberately climbed into plane's jet engine'

Read More: Thousands of passengers hit by flight cancellations and delays at Gatwick Airport after plane issue with ‘hot brakes’

But Amiri forgot a tool which was near his engine, so he quickly went back to retrieve it, before being sucked in, Bild reports.

The engine rapidly caught fire as emergency services rushed to the scene, only to find the engineer’s remains in the engine.

The Iranian aviation authority has now launched an investigation into the accident.

Back in May, a person was killed after falling into a KLM passenger plane engine at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport this afternoon.

Passengers and crew members were already on the Embraer 190 aircraft when the incident occurred on May 29.

KLM flight 1341 was on its way from Amsterdam to Denmark before the person was killed.

It is understood the man died after deliberately climbing into the engine.