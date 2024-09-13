Plans for cheaper alternative of scrapped HS2 northern leg unveiled in which journeys would be only 15 minutes longer

A proposal to build a cheaper but slower alternative to a scrapped section of HS2 has been unveiled.

By Will Conroy

A proposal to build a new 50-mile railway line as a cheaper but slower alternative to a scrapped section of HS2 has been unveiled.

Journeys between London and Manchester would only be 15 minutes longer than under the original HS2 plans, a report has found.

The journey time would be 30 minutes quicker than they are today with the consortium behind the new line saying it could deliver "roughly 85% of the benefits of HS2 Phase 2" at 60-75% of the cost.

This comes nearly a year after spiralling costs led to former prime minister Rishi Sunak cancelling plans to extend HS2 between the West Midlands and Manchester.

Journeys between London and Manchester would only be 15 minutes longer than under the original HS2 plans. Picture: Alamy

The report was commissioned by the mayors of Greater Manchester and the West Midlands, Andy Burnham and Richard Parker.

It found creating a new rail link between the two areas is critical to enhance capacity for passengers and freight moving between the regions.

Now, a coalition of private sector organisations led by former HS2 Ltd chairman Sir David Higgins described the proposed alternative new line as a "golden opportunity".

The line would go between Lichfield, Staffordshire and High Legh, Cheshire, connecting with the proposed east-west Northern Powerhouse Rail and would create a new link between Manchester and Birmingham.

The report did not provide an estimated cost of the new project, but said financing should be "maximised from the private sector", with central and local governments "partnering to fund the balance".

Costs would be lower than with HS2 because of the need to design tracks for lower speeds and using simplified connections with the existing rail network, according to the report.

Ballasted track will be used whereby rails are supported by a layer of crushed rock and gravel while HS2, which will now only run between London and the West Midlands, will be built using slab track, which is more expensive.

The report said its plan would also "save the taxpayer £2 billion on costs" from the HS2 Phase 2 cancellation through reusing much of the land, powers and design work already secured through public funds.

The report was commissioned by the mayors of Greater Manchester and the West Midlands, Andy Burnham and Richard Parker. Picture: Alamy

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said: "The report is clear: if we fail to put in place a plan soon to fix rail capacity and connectivity between the North and the Midlands, the already-congested West Coast Main Line and M6 will become major barriers to economic growth in the UK.

"But there is good news for the Government. The report concludes that we do not have to revive HS2 to unlock those benefits.

"There is a viable option to build a new rail line between Lichfield and High Legh, connecting HS2 to Northern Powerhouse Rail, with almost all of the benefits of HS2 delivered quickly and, crucially, at a significantly lower cost."

West Midlands mayor Richard Parker said: "Additional rail capacity to and from the North is vital for the West Midlands.

"It's about more than quicker journeys, it's about connecting people, communities, and businesses to jobs and opportunities.

"I'll work with the Government to ensure this happens."