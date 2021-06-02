Plans for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee include four-day bank holiday weekend next summer

2 June 2021, 11:02 | Updated: 2 June 2021, 11:16

Queen Elizabeth II is the first British monarch to rule for 70 years
Queen Elizabeth II is the first British monarch to rule for 70 years. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Buckingham Palace has announced plans to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 to mark her 70 years of service, over an extended bank holiday weekend from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5 2022.

Her Majesty the Queen will be the first British Monarch to celebrate the milestone, having acceded to the throne on February 6 1952 at the age of just 25.

The bank holiday weekend will allow for four days of celebrations including public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen’s 70 years of service.

As well as the extended weekend, there will be year-long Platinum Jubilee celebrations throughout the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world as communities and people come together to celebrate The Queen’s historic reign.

Throughout the year, Her Majesty and members of the Royal Family will travel around the country to undertake a variety of engagements to mark this historic occasion, culminating with the focal point of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend in June.

The Queen's official coronation took place on June 2 1953
The Queen's official coronation took place on June 2 1953. Picture: Getty

Thursday June 2

Over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will come together in the traditional Parade to mark The Queen's official birthday, usually held on the second Saturday in June.

Beginning at Buckingham Palace, the Parade will move down The Mall to Horse Guard's Parade, joined by Members of the Royal Family on horseback and in carriages.

The Parade will close with the traditional RAF fly-past, watched by The Queen and members of the Royal Family from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

As well as the Trooping of the Colour, Platinum Jubilee beacons will be lit throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories.

Whilst this is a longstanding tradition to celebrate royal jubilees, for the first time beacons will also be lit in each of the capital cities of the Commonwealth countries to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Friday June 3

There will be a Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign at St Paul’s Cathedral.

The exact details of this event are yet to be confirmed.

Saturday June 4

The Queen, accompanied by members of the Royal Family, will attend the Derby at Epsom Downs.

As well as this, the BBC will stage and broadcast a special live concert from Buckingham Palace that will bring together some of the world’s biggest entertainment stars to celebrate the most significant and joyous moments from The Queen’s seven-decade reign.

Members of the public will be invited to apply to attend this special event, although details of the ballot for UK residents to secure audience tickets have not yet been released.

The Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Monarch for over 260 years
The Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Monarch for over 260 years. Picture: Getty

Sunday June 5

On the last day of the extended weekend the Big Jubilee Lunch will take place, which has been running since 2009.

People are invited to share friendship, food and fun with neighbours as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

A Big Jubilee Lunch can be big or small - street party or picnic, tea and cake or a garden barbecue.

The Big Lunch provides tips and ideas for hosting an event.

Street parties were held to celebrate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012
Street parties were held to celebrate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012. Picture: Getty

There will also be a Platinum Jubilee Pageant featuring over 5,000 people from across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

It will combine street arts, theatre, music, circus, carnival and costume and celebrate the service of Her Majesty’s reign, as well as honouring the collective service of people and communities across the country.

It will take place against the backdrop of Buckingham Palace and the surrounding streets.

More details of these events, and other celebrations throughout 2022, will be released by Buckingham Palace over the coming months.

