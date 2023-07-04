Plans to stop 'rip-off retailers' with fuel monitor after motorists charged extra £900m by supermarkets

4 July 2023, 00:06 | Updated: 4 July 2023, 00:40

Supermarkets slammed for petrol prices
Supermarkets slammed for petrol prices. Picture: RAC Foundation/Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The government is planning to make fuel retailers publish their live prices under new plans to stop them from overcharging motorists.

Supermarkets were accused of profiteering at the expense of motorists last year in a damning report that says they made an extra 6p profit per litre by keeping prices high.

Under proposed government plans, motorists will be able to compare prices between different retailers online so they can go for the cheapest option.

A law change will be required in order to make sure fuel retailers, including supermarkets, share their live prices.

The government also said a fuel oversight body will be set up to assess prices on a regular basis, the BBC reports.

"We'll shine a light on rip-off retailers to drive down prices and make sure they're held to account by putting into law new powers to increase transparency," Energy and net zero secretary Grant Shapps said.

Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero
Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero. Picture: Getty
Pump prices over time, according to the RAC
Pump prices over time, according to the RAC. Picture: RAC

It comes after a recommendation from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to the Government to introduce legislation, including by creating a 'pump watch' scheme to show local prices on sat navs and phone apps.

The CMA found that the average supermarket fuel margins rose by 6p per litre between 2019 and 2022. An increase in margins on diesel across all fuel retailers cost drivers an extra 13p per litre during the first five months of this year alone.

Asda has also been fined £60,000 by the CMA for failing to provide relevant information in a timely manner, the regulator revealed.

Read More: Drivers paid an extra 6p a litre for fuel after supermarkets kept prices high, damning report finds

It determined that competition has "weakened" as Asda and Morrisons decided to increase the amount of money it makes on fuel and Sainsbury's and Tesco have priced by comparison to local competitors rather than responding to cost movements in the market.

There was no evidence to suggest that there has been "cartel behaviour"and there are no plans to open an enforcement case against supermarkets, the regulator said.

Motorists have been paying 6p a litre more due to supermarkets keeping prices artificially high
Motorists have been paying 6p a litre more due to supermarkets keeping prices artificially high. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Speak to your lender: Minister’s message to Brits struggling with mortgages as he says inflation will come down

Read More: Fury as Jeremy Clarkson's 'overpriced' Diddly Squat farm shop attracts petrolheads to quiet village

CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said: "Competition at the pump is not working as well as it should be and something needs to change swiftly to address this.

"Drivers buying fuel at supermarkets in 2022 have paid around 6p per litre more than they would have done otherwise due to the four major supermarkets increasing their margins.

"This will have had a greater impact on vulnerable people, particularly those in areas with less choice of fuel stations.'We need to reignite competition among fuel retailers."

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "It is absolutely not right that drivers aren't getting the right fair deal for fuel and have in some circumstances been overcharged by retailers."

Asda petrol pump
Asda petrol pump. Picture: Getty

An Asda spokesperson said: "Despite record inflation, we have carefully managed our business to ensure Asda was the cheapest traditional supermarket for both groceries and fuel throughout the period reviewed by the CMA and this position is unchanged.

"The penalty notices relate to two individual alleged technical breaches in the way information was shared with the CMA over a 12-month period, during which time a significant number of documents were shared with the CMA to aid their study and we engaged fulsomely with their enquiries."

According to the RAC the average cost of filling up with petrol in the UK is 143.86p per litre, and diesel 145.54p.That is down from a peak of 191.43p for petrol and 199.07p for diesel in July last year as the war in Ukraine and other factors causes a surge in prices.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Government estimates suggest veteran homelessness will end this year

New hotline for homeless veterans launches across UK amid government plan to end rough sleeping this year

Missing Teen Found

A Texas man who went missing as a teenager in 2015 has been found alive

A supermoon occurs when the moon's orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth at the same time it is full, according to NASA

What is a Supermoon and what time can I see it?

Stockton Rush hired interns to work on the sub, it has emerged.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush hired 'university interns' to design electrical system of Titan sub

A boy, 15, and a man, 23, were stabbed to death in Islington on Thursday

Two arrested over stabbing of boy, 15, and man, 23, in north London

The final images of the Dawood family before the sub trip

Final image of UK businessman and his son before they boarded Titanic tourist sub on Father's Day

Georgia Saakashvili

Ex-president Saakashvili tells Georgian court he is spiritually fit

Rishi Sunak is facing a threat from the right of the Conservative party over immigration

'New Conservatives' insist loyalty to Rishi Sunak as they call for 'drastic' cut to immigration levels

Turkey Sweden NATO

Erdogan signals Turkey is not ready to ratify Sweden Nato membership

Is your local bank about to shut?

80 banks set to close this month in another blow to UK high street - is yours on the list?

Exclusive
Admiral Rob Baeur, chairman of the military committee of NATO, spoke to LBC's Andrew Marr on Monday

Ukraine won't be given fighter jets until after counter-offensive against Russia, top NATO admiral tells LBC

Double child-killer Colin Pitchfork

'I wouldn’t want another family to suffer': Uncle of victim to double child killer speaks out on Colin Pitchfork release

The man was tackled on the plane by other passengers.

Horrifying moment Brit tries to open plane door during take off before being tackled to floor by other passengers

LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr on Monday

Andrew Marr: Childcare, teachers' pay and adapting the curriculum are the biggest challenges facing education

Obit-Leandro De Niro Rodriguez

Robert De Niro’s grandson dies aged 19

Oil Cuts

Saudi Arabia and Russia cut oil supply again in bid to boost prices

Latest News

See more Latest News

Leandro has died aged 19

'Deeply distressed' Robert De Niro breaks silence after death of his grandson aged 19

RMT and Aslef have confirmed fresh travel disruption for July 2023

When are the train strikes in July? Full list of dates and services affected

Last month was the hottest June on record.

Met Office issues stark warning over climate change after recording hottest June ever

Supermarkets slammed for petrol prices

Drivers paid an extra 6p a litre for fuel after supermarkets kept prices high, damning report finds
Saju Chelavalel has been jailed for life after killing his wife and two children.

Triple-killer father who strangled wife and infant children with a dressing gown cord while drunk jailed for life
'Boil in the bag' funeral language is 'awful' says Dr Ros Clarke

'We must remember humans are body and soul': 'Boil in the bag' funeral language is 'awful', top Anglican layperson says
Scott Peden tried to save his family

Mum with 'heart of gold' and children, eight and four, killed in fire 'started by charging e-bike'
An aeroplane above a french flag alongside the Arc De triumph at nightfall surrounded by police and riots

France travel advice: Is it safe to go and where are the riots happening?

Jan. 6 Arrest

Man accused of striking officer during US Capitol attack arrested in Florida

The Prime Minister weighed in on the controversial stumping.

Rishi Sunak wades in to Ashes 'cheating' row saying Australia's behaviour 'not in the spirit of cricket'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A new book has revealed the role Kate played in a famous statement.

Kate was behind ‘toughened up’ response from royal family in statement addressing racism allegations
Prince Harry is expected to work on a documentary in Africa for Netflix

Prince Harry 'planning new documentary in Africa without Meghan' as part of $100m Netflix deal
The Prince is to lose out on a royal role as a result of having no British residence.

Prince Harry to lose out on ‘hugely important’ royal role after Frogmore Cottage eviction by King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James on migration

James O'Brien ponders the 'hatred' and 'demonisation' experienced by migrants

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed
Just Stop Oil Spokesperson says Pride protest was to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’

Pride protest aimed to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’, Just Stop Oil spokesperson says
Matt Frei and Dr Liv

'Horrific' A & E scenes and a government who 'aren't listening' have forced Doctor Liv to debate a move to Australia
Tom on NHS

'Emphasis on generalist skills' will place NHS on a secure footing for the long-term says CEO of the NHS Confederation
James O'Brien

'What is he good at?': James O'Brien struggles to pinpoint Rishi Sunak's standout skills

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan
Andrew Marr spoke out on Rwanda

Stop the boats? How Andrew Marr would tackle the migrant crisis

Shelagh and caller Johnathan

'On what level are we full?': Shelagh Fogarty questions LBC caller's anti-migrant rhetoric

Barrister tells James O'Brien Rwanda case will go to the Supreme Court.

'It will go to the supreme court': Barrister comments on court's Rwanda decision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit