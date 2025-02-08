PlayStation Network hit with worldwide outage as tens of thousands of gamers locked out

Detail of the logo on a Sony PlayStation 5 home video game console. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The PlayStation Network, which allows console users to play games against each other and access other online features, is experiencing an unexpected worldwide outage.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The network apparently first went down last night.

The tech giant says it's aware of the issue and is working to resolve it as soon as possible.

According to Sony’s PSN status page, all services including online gaming, account access, and the PlayStation Store are all down.

It means users can still play offline games, but can’t access multiplayer games or features such as Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto and Call of Duty.

On X, the gaming giant said: “We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN.”

Read more: Fears more costs will pass to consumers as yet more taxes from Labour announced

Read more: Hollyoaks star and country singer thought to be son of British couple shot dead in French villa ‘by UK gangsters’

They confirmed that they are working on fixing the issue as soon as possible on their status page.

The outage has left users frustrated across the world, as many normally have to wait until the weekend to play video games.

us playstation users going to bed early & unsatisfied on a friday night thanks to maintenance pic.twitter.com/NDkSpIfkAK — nico aria (@roronoaaria) February 8, 2025

PlayStation Network being down after working a 8hr shift pic.twitter.com/cRbXYs38TC — Tray (@traygotaticket) February 7, 2025

It has also led to many making jokes on X about the situation, with some users suggesting PlayStation users should have gotten an XBox instead.

Playstation players watching Xbox players playing with no issues 💅🏽💅🏽💅🏽 pic.twitter.com/YdqHJUUFFF — Karina 🍀🏈 (@Karina_fit92) February 8, 2025

Me every 5s checking if the @PlayStation servers are up on twitter pic.twitter.com/8h1yDfgpo6 — LiNDoliN🫥 (@don_ftt) February 8, 2025

It is as yet unclear when the network will be back online.