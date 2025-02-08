PlayStation Network hit with worldwide outage as tens of thousands of gamers locked out

8 February 2025, 11:58

Detail of the logo on a Sony PlayStation 5 home video game console
Detail of the logo on a Sony PlayStation 5 home video game console. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The PlayStation Network, which allows console users to play games against each other and access other online features, is experiencing an unexpected worldwide outage.

The network apparently first went down last night.

The tech giant says it's aware of the issue and is working to resolve it as soon as possible.

According to Sony’s PSN status page, all services including online gaming, account access, and the PlayStation Store are all down.

It means users can still play offline games, but can’t access multiplayer games or features such as Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto and Call of Duty.

On X, the gaming giant said: “We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN.”

They confirmed that they are working on fixing the issue as soon as possible on their status page.

The outage has left users frustrated across the world, as many normally have to wait until the weekend to play video games.

It has also led to many making jokes on X about the situation, with some users suggesting PlayStation users should have gotten an XBox instead.

It is as yet unclear when the network will be back online.

