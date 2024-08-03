Plea deal for men accused of plotting 9/11 attacks revoked by US Defence Secretary

3 August 2024, 07:17 | Updated: 3 August 2024, 07:19

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, centre, is the alleged mastermind of the 9/11 attacks
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, centre, is the alleged mastermind of the 9/11 attacks. Picture: US POLICE

By Christian Oliver

The US defence secretary has revoked a controversial plea deal for the alleged plotter of the 9/11 attacks and his two accomplices, reinstating the death penalty in the case.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lloyd Austin on Friday overrode the plea agreement which had been reached earlier this week at Guantanamo Bay between the military commission with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, Walid bin Attash and Mustafa al-Hawsawi.

Mr Austin wrote in an order released on Friday night that "in light of the significance of the decision" the authority to decide on accepting the plea agreements was his decision, subsequently nullifying the agreements.

Mohammed, Attash, and al-Hawsawi were expected to enter the pleas at the military commission at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, as soon as next week.

Pentagon officials declined to release the terms of the initial plea bargain.

FBI file images of Khalid Shaikh Mohammed
FBI file images of Khalid Shaikh Mohammed. Picture: Getty

Read More: Kamala Harris officially crowned Democratic nominee to take on Trump in November

Read More: Keir Starmer announces ‘support package’ for Southport as he visits community for the second time this week

The New York Times, citing unidentified Pentagon officials, said the terms included the men's longstanding condition that they be spared risk of the death penalty.

Defence lawyers had requested the men receive life sentences in exchange for the guilty pleas, according to letters from the federal government received by relatives of some of the nearly 3,000 people killed outright on the morning of September 11.

The now-overridden US agreement with the men to enter into a plea agreement comes more than 16 years after their prosecution began for al Qaeda's attack, and over 20 years after militants flew commandeered commercial airliners into buildings.

The attack killed nearly 3,000 people and triggered years of US wars against militant extremist groups that reshaped Middle Eastern countries.

Terry Strada, national chairwoman of a group of families of victims called 9/11 Families United, had been at Manhattan federal court for a hearing on one of many civil lawsuits when she heard news of the plea agreement.

She said many families just wanted to see the men admit guilt.

"For me personally, I wanted to see a trial," she said. "And they just took away the justice I was expecting, a trial and the punishment.

"They were cowards when they planned the attack. And they're cowards today."

Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III in Tokyo, Japan, July 28
Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III in Tokyo, Japan, July 28. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Trump falsely questions Harris’s race at gathering of black journalists

Read More: Jennifer Aniston hits-out at Trump's Vice President pick JD Vance over 'childless cat ladies' slur

Dozens of relatives of those killed have died while awaiting resolution of the case, Ms Strada added.

Pentagon officials declined to immediately release the full terms of the plea bargains.

Authorities captured Mohammed in 2003. Mohammed was subjected to waterboarding 183 times while in CIA custody before coming to Guantanamo, along with other torture and coercive questioning.

The use of torture has proven one of the most formidable obstacles in US efforts to try the men in the military commission at Guantanamo, owing to the inadmissibility of evidence linked to abuse.

Torture has accounted for much of the delay of the proceedings, along with the courtroom's location a plane ride away from the United States.

Michael Burke, one of the family members receiving the government notice of the plea bargain, condemned the long wait for justice, and the outcome.

"It took months or a year at the Nuremberg trials," said Mr Burke, whose fire captain brother Billy died in the collapse of the World Trade Centre's North Tower.

"To me, it always been disgraceful that these guys, 23 years later, have not been convicted and punished for their attacks, or the crime. I never understood how it took so long.

"I think people would be shocked if you could go back in time and tell the people who just watched the towers go down, 'Oh, hey, in 23 years, these guys who are responsible for this crime we just witnessed are going to be getting plea deals so they can avoid death and serve life in prison'."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Italian boxer Angela Carini to be awarded prize money by IBA despite Olympic defeat to Algeria's Imane Khelif

Italian boxer Angela Carini to be awarded prize money by IBA despite Olympic defeat to Algeria's Imane Khelif

File photo of a US fighter jet in the Middle East

US to send more jets and warships to Middle East as Iran threatens Israel after Hamas leader assassinated

Stephen Lawrence's father has been left shocked by the decision to move his body

Stephen Lawrence's father 'appalled' by decision to return body to UK from Jamaica 31 years after racist murder

Violence erupted in Sunderland on Friday night

'Criminal thuggery' as 'far-right' rioters in Sunderland set police station ablaze amid fears of more disorder

Vietnam Politics

Vietnam’s president is confirmed as the new Communist Party chief

Hawaii Wildfire Settlement

Four billion dollar settlement met for Maui fires victims, court filings say

China Bridge Collapsed

Death toll from China bridge collapse raised to 38 as two dozen still missing

Guantanamo Sept 11

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin overrides plea agreement with 9/11 defendants

Korea Diplomat Defector

North Korea’s former number two diplomat in Cuba describes dramatic defection

Philanthropy- MrBeast

MrBeast’s reality competition faces safety complaints from initial contestants

Lebanon Hamas

Mourners bury Hamas chief Haniyeh in Qatar as escalation looms over Middle East

Experts have warned travellers against taking part in the trend

Passengers risk being ‘catapulted’ in dangerous TikTok airplane seatbelt trend

Justin Timberlake Arrest

Judge suspends Justin Timberlake’s licence over drink-drive arrest in New York

The call sparked hope among listeners amid widespread tensions this week

‘You are my people’: Shelagh’s ‘best caller ever’ shares message of hope amid tensions sparked by Southport stabbing

Jack Laugher during the Team GB Paris 2024 Kitting Out at NEC Arena on June 22,

The Team GB Olympic diver using OnlyFans 'to make ends meet'

Violence erupted in Sunderland tonight as rioters set a police station ablaze

Far-right rioters set police station ablaze in Sunderland as authorities brace for weekend of disorder

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cardi B and Offset (Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

Cardi B asks court to award her primary custody of her children with Offset

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (centre) observes the floral tributes near the scene in Hart Street, Southport, where three children died and eight were injured in a 'ferocious' knife attack during a Taylor Swift event.

Keir Starmer announces ‘support package’ for Southport as he visits community for the second time this week
Steven Van de Velde will compete at this year's Olympics

Calls for Paula Radcliffe to be dropped by BBC following Dutch child rapist comments

The lawsuit focuses on allegations that TikTok violated federal law (PA)

Justice Department sues TikTok over violation of children’s online privacy law

Vice President Kamala Harris (LM Otero/AP)

Kamala Harris has enough Democratic delegate votes to be presidential nominee

Police are bracing for more protests this weekend

Police 'gearing up' for weekend of riots following Southport stabbings as protesters warned of 'robust response'
BBC presenter Huw Edwards, 62, who has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children

Lisa Nandy is right to demand Huw Edwards return his salary

Carini has apologised after the fight sparked controversy.

Italian boxer Angela Carini says sorry for not shaking Imane Khelif's hand after fight sparks gender row
Lin Yu-ting, one of the boxers at the centre of a gender row at the Olympics, won her opening bout.

Taiwan's Lin Yu-Ting becomes second boxer to win fight in Olympics after previously failing gender test
Zara Mohammed, Secretary General of the Muslim Council

Muslim Council says 'law and order' isn't enough to tackle the 'Islamophobic hate' following mosque attacks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria earlier this year

Prince Harry and Meghan’s next quasi-royal tour will be in Colombia - after saying Britain is ‘too dangerous’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performace during a visit to Cardiff Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal child safety fears as they announce Colombia visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to visit Colombia after accepting an invitation from the country's vice president Francia Márquez

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce they will visit Colombia at invitation of vice president

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit