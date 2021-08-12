Plymouth: Several dead and others injured in shooting with ‘critical incident’ declared

12 August 2021, 19:49 | Updated: 12 August 2021, 21:43

Police at the scene in Keyham in Plymouth
Police at the scene in Keyham in Plymouth. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

Several people have died and others have been injured in a shooting in Plymouth, police have said.

Police and multiple ambulance service vehicles raced to Keyham in Plymouth after witnesses reported hearing multiple "gun shots".

Police said they had been called to a shooting on Biddick Drive at around 6.10pm. Devon and Cornwall police later confirmed there had been multiple fatalities at the scene.

Several other people were injured and are receiving treatment. Police said they believe the situation is contained but declared a 'critical incident'. The shooting is not terror-related.

A local MP tweeted that a suspect is no longer at large.

Plymouth MP Luke Pollard tweeted: "Really worrying news coming out of Keyham in #plymouth. Please can everyone stay safe, stay indoors and follow police advice."

"Waiting confirmation of number of victims but this looks like a very grim day for our city and our community.

Police at the scene of the suspected shooting in Plymouth
Police at the scene of the suspected shooting in Plymouth. Picture: LBC

"Please can I ask that you think of the families and our community and not share any images or videos of any of the victims."

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: "The incident in Plymouth is shocking and my thoughts are with those affected. I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered my full support. I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs."

Johnny Mercer tweeted: The incident is not terror related, and neither is the suspect on the run in Plymouth.

"Remain calm. It is for the Police to confirm further details. Do not repost chatter or gossip; work with them. We have the best cops in the land."

Devon and Cornwall police have been contacted for information.

South Western Ambulance Service tweeted: "We were called at 18:12 to an ongoing incident in Plymouth.

"We responded to the incident with a significant number of resources, including Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), multiple ambulances, air ambulances, multiple doctors and senior paramedics."

Four air Ambulances were reportedly seen in Keyham Park playing fields, and locals were being advised to stay at home.

One person said they had spotted the South Western Air Ambulance, a police helicopter, and a red unit from the Cornish Air Ambulance.

Several roads in the area remain closed.

More follows

Additional reporting by Sophie Barnett

