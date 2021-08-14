Plymouth shooting: Online page set up for information as community reels from tragedy

Plymouth has been left reeling from the tragedy. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

An online page has been set up for anyone who can provide information about the Plymouth shooting.

Jake Davison killed five people, including his mother and a three-year-old girl, and took his own life during his attack on Thursday.

Police are investigating the circumstances around his ownership of a shotgun licence as part of Operation Lillypad.

Now, a page has been set up for anyone who can help Devon and Cornwall Police who has not already spoken to officers.

"Police are continuing to appeal for information following a shooting incident in Keyham, Plymouth, which left six people dead," the force said.

"An online page has been launched and anyone who may be able to help the investigation - who has not already spoken with officers - is being urged to come forward.

"Enquiries are continuing at the scene and cordons remain in place. These will be closed gradually when appropriate.

"Post-mortems are taking place and will continue into early next week."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said there may need to be a review of gun laws in the wake of the shooting.

"I think there are wider questions," he said.

"How on earth did he get a gun licence in the first place?

"What back-up checks were done?

"I am glad there is the investigation already into why the licence was returned.

"I do think there are wider questions here and that could involve a review of the gun licensing laws because there are other questions here that urgently need to be addressed."

Maxine Davison, 50, also known as Maxine Chapman, was killed by her son first.

Davison then shot and killed Sophie Martyn, three, and Lee Martyn, her 43-year-old father.

The gunman then killed Stephen Washington, 59, in a nearby park before Kate Shepherd, 66, was shot. She died at Derriford Hospital.

It emerged Davison's online presence included references to "incel" culture - a contraction of involuntarily celibate.

It has been behind some acts of violence in the US but Davison said he had not identified as part of the culture.

Police said no motive had been confirmed yet.

Davison referred to difficulties meeting women and struggling to lose weight. He had signed up to a YouTube channel for "black pill" content - a belief that someone's success with the opposite sex is determined from birth.

Plymouth is reeling from the shooting with community figures attempting to help people grieve and come to terms with the tragedy.

A vigil was held on Friday night in honour of the victims.

Plymouth Sutton and Devonport MP Luke Pollard tweeted: "Tonight our community came together to remember the victims of the shooting in #keyham.

"The past day has been one of the hardest for me personally and hardest for our city that I can remember.

"We will get through this, and we will do it together."

Home Secretary Priti Patel took flowers to the scene and described what happened as "tragic beyond words".

She said: "I'm sure everyone will have known each other and this really will have touched so many people's lives.

"But quite an important moment as well where people are coming together from across the community to support one another."