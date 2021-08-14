'Plymouth shooting is our 9/11,' Priti Patel told at floral tribute in Keyham

14 August 2021, 14:38

Priti Patel paid her respects to the victims of the Plymouth shooting on Saturday
Priti Patel paid her respects to the victims of the Plymouth shooting on Saturday. Picture: Alamy
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

The Plymouth shooting is "our September 11", the home secretary was told by a Keyham local as she paid her respects to the victims at a floral tribute near to the tragedy.

Priti Patel laid a large bouquet of cream flowers at North Down Crescent Park while visiting Keyham on Saturday.

She was joined by local Labour MP Luke Pollard and Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police Shaun Sawyer at the scene where a vigil was held on Friday evening.

The police chief also laid a large bouquet of white flowers.

Read more: Vigil held to remember victims as police probed over gunman's licence

Read more: Plymouth gunman’s mother and girl, 3, named among victims of shooting

Speaking with members of the local neighbourhood watch team, the home secretary said the mass shooting was "tragic beyond words", especially for those affected.

She said: "I'm sure everyone will have known each other and this really will have touched so many people's lives.

"But quite an important moment as well where people are coming together from across the community to support one another."

Read more: 'Unspeakably awful': Community grieves after six die in Keyham shooting

Read more: Jake Davison: How could Plymouth gunman get a firearm licence?

One member of the neighbourhood watch team, Kev Sproston, told Ms Patel the tragedy was "our September 11".

After speaking with the Cabinet minister, he told reporters: "How I define that is the fact that every single kid, every single adult, knows exactly where they were, similar to 9/11.

"To the point that I speak to people, and they will tell me exactly where their brother was, where their sister was, where their mother was.

"That's the impact that it's had on people, it's going to be something that is in their own minds and thoughts for a long period of time."

Meanwhile, around 70 floral tributes were left outside a Lidl supermarket in Keyham near the location of the shootings.

Green heart-shaped balloons bearing the names of the five victims - Maxine Davison, Lee Martyn, Sophie Martyn, Kate Shepherd and Stephen Washington - were tied to a nearby railing.

Mourners also left teddy bears and candles among the bouquets, some of which were left by civic leaders.

Lord Mayor of Plymouth, Councillor Terri Beer, wrote: "My deepest sympathy goes out to the families, friends and loved ones of those from our community who have been lost, injured and touched by this tragic event."

A large police presence remains in place at the cordons in Keyham, with streets in the area still closed.

Staff from Wiltshire Police, West Mercia Police and Avon and Somerset Police are assisting on mutual aid, an officer at the scene said.

Latest News

See more Latest News

LBC BREAKING

Haiti earthquake: Deaths reported and tsunami threat issued after 7.2 magnitude shock
Afghanistan

Taliban troops approach outskirts of Afghan capital in relentless offensive
One fan appeared to use a wheelie bin as a weapon as supporters clashed ahead of the match

Manchester United and Leeds fans fight ahead of opening Premier League clash
Emergency personnel work near the site where a helicopter carrying tourists crashed at Kurile Lake in the Kronotsky nature reserve on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia (Kamchatka regional government/AP)

Bodies found in search for tourists whose helicopter crashed into Russian lake
The whole state of New South Wales has been placed on lockdown until 22 August

New South Wales: Australia's most populous state locked down

An ornament rests in front of a Greenville home destroyed by the Dixie Fire in Plumas County

US Forest Service at capacity as wildfires continue

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jake Davison attack must be classed 'domestic terrorism', expert claims

Jake Davison attack must be classed 'domestic terrorism', expert claims
Afghanistan: UK response at the moment 'simply not good enough', says Lisa Nandy

Afghanistan: UK response at the moment 'simply not good enough', says Lisa Nandy
'Incels encourage each other to do exactly what Jake Davison has done'

'Incels encourage each other to do exactly what Jake Davison has done'
Plymouth Shooting: Local resident 'heard gunshots going off' outside his home

Plymouth Shooting: Local resident 'heard gunshots going off' outside his home
One former Royal Marine told LBC about his experiences on Op Herrick

'I wake up and feel my pistol strapped to my leg' ex-Marine on his Afghanistan service
The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Afghan translators 'risked their lives to help us stay alive' they 'earned place in UK'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London