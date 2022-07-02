PM accused of 'turning blind eye to Chris Pincher warnings' as more allegations made

2 July 2022, 23:12 | Updated: 2 July 2022, 23:20

Boris Johnson is accused of ignoring warnings about appointing Chris Pincher
Boris Johnson is accused of ignoring warnings about appointing Chris Pincher. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The Prime Minister has been accused of deliberately ignoring warnings about his former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher, as fresh allegations against the MP are made.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Pincher resigned from his post and had the Tory whip withdrawn after allegations he 'groped' two men after drinking "far too much" at a Tory private members club.

The Telegraph reports Boris Johnson was warned about previous allegations of sexual misconduct against Mr Pincher prior to his appointment.

The paper says he turned a blind eye to the claims - and even lost another whip over it, with Craig Whittaker now said to have resigned in protest at Mr Pincher's appointment.

Read more: Tory MP Chris Pincher seeking 'professional medical support' after 'groping' allegations

Read more: James O'Brien reacts as MP's career hangs in balance amid groping claims

Mr Pincher resigned as deputy chief whip on Thursday.

In his resignation letter he said he had "embarrassed myself and other people" after drinking "far too much".

Whilst the letter made no direct reference to allegations levelled against him, The Sun reported Mr Pincher had been accused of groping two men.

Since then other allegations have been made.

The Times reported a young Tory activist said he had received an unwanted sexual advance from Mr Pincher last year.

And on Saturday night the Independent said an anonymous Tory MP had claimed to have been groped twice by the former deputy chief whip.

Mr Johnson is now facing tough questions over what he had been told prior to appointing Mr Pincher.

Dominic Cummings accused him of "lying again" and said the Prime Minister referred to the MP "laughingly in No 10 as 'Pincher by name, pincher by nature' long before appointing him".

Read more: 'Double standards!': Neil Parish slams govt for not withdrawing whip from Chris Pincher

Read more: PM faces backlash for delay suspending MP over 'disturbing groping' allegations

But a No 10 spokesman said the Prime Minister had not been made aware of anything that would have prevented the appointment going ahead.

When Mr Johnson came under fire on Friday for not immediately withdrawing the whip from Mr Pincher, the spokesperson said: "In the absence of any formal complaints, it was not appropriate to stop an appointment on the basis of unsubstantiated allegations."

Whilst Mr Pincher quit his post as deputy chief whip and was suspended from the Tory party, he remains an MP.

On Saturday he said he was "truly sorry for the upset I caused" and said he was seeking "professional medical support".

"I respect the Prime Minister's decision to suspend the whip whilst an inquiry is underway, and I will cooperate fully with it," he said.

Read more: Tory whip quits post saying he 'drank too much' amid 'groping' allegations

Read more: 'Mafia-like' loyalty and a toxic 'power' culture: Ben Kentish's inside view on Westminster

"As I told the Prime Minister, I drank far too much on Wednesday night, embarrassing myself and others and I am truly sorry for the upset I caused.

"The stresses of the last few days, coming on top of those over the last several months, have made me accept that I will benefit from professional medical support.

"I am in the process of seeking that now, and I hope to be able to return to my constituency duties as soon as possible."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A former royal protection officer has claimed Prince Andrew had an "intimate relationship" with Ghislaine Maxwell (pictured in insert with Virginia Giuffre), giving her unfettered access to the royal residence

Ghislaine Maxwell and Andrew 'had intimate relationship giving her access to Palace'

Exclusive
Daughter of Roe v Wade plaintiff says mum 'would be devastated' about Supreme Court ruling

Daughter of Roe v Wade plaintiff says mum 'would be devastated' about Supreme Court ruling

Chris Pincher says he is seeking medical support after getting "far too drunk" at the Carlton Club in London

Tory MP Chris Pincher seeking 'professional medical support' after 'groping' allegations

Hundreds of people, many dressed in white, gathered to pay respects at a vigil for Zara Aleena

Hundreds gather dressed in white at vigil to ‘walk home’ killed Zara Aleena

Jerry Hall has filed for divorce from Rupert Murdoch

'Heartbroken' Jerry Hall files for divorce from Rupert Murdoch

Sheila O'Leary has been found guilty of the murder of her baby son

Vegan mother found guilty of murder of son after feeding him only raw fruit and veg

Holiday makers have been met with huge queues at major UK airports

More travel chaos as 'fuel issue' halts Heathrow departures and more flights axed

Over a million people gathered in London for the Pride 2022 parade

Over 1m revellers gather in London to celebrate 50th anniversary of Pride

Rhianna watched on as ASAP Rocky got his hair cut

Onlookers stunned as Rihanna and ASAP Rocky pop in to London barber shop

The government says the plans would mean people could buy bigger homes than they would have otherwise

Government draws up plan for mortgages that your kids pay for after you die

Emergency workers in Kharkiv, Ukraine, following a rocket attack

Two more Brits captured in Ukraine face death penalty as Russia labels them 'mercenaries'

An average of 23,000 parking tickets are being dished out by private parking firms every day

Govt 'to end rip-off parking' as 23,000 tickets dished out by private firms a day

Oscar Pistorius has met with the father of Reeva Steenkamp

Oscar Pistorius meets victim Reeva Steenkamp's father in a bid for parole

Luiz Da Silva Neto drugged two men and sexually assaulted them

Man guilty of drugging and raping two straight men as cops fear there may be more victims

Holiday makers have been met with huge queues at major UK airports

'Disorganised hell': Chaos at UK airports as holidaymakers face 3-hour security queues

Boris Johnson has agreed that the Conservative whip should be suspended from Chris Pincher

PM faces backlash for delay suspending MP over 'disturbing groping' allegations

Latest News

See more Latest News

Two police officers were sacked after making several inappropriate jokes, including about the Duchess of Sussex

Cops sacked from Met over racist joke about Meghan Markle

'It's double standards!': Neil Parish says whip should be withdrawn from Chris Pincher

'Double standards!': Neil Parish slams govt for not withdrawing whip from Chris Pincher
Teaching unions have rejected a pay offer from education secretary Nadhim Zahawi and threatened more strike action

Teaching unions reject pay rise offer from govt as strike action looms
North Korea has blamed its Covid outbreak on 'alien things' and balloons coming from South Korea.

North Korea blames Covid outbreak on 'alien things' and balloons from South
BBC News Security Correspondent and wheelchair user Frank Gardner has been left stranded on a plane at Gatwick Airport after returning from the NATO Summit in Madrid.

Disabled journalist Frank Gardner stranded on plane at Gatwick for fifth time
Taylor Swift and British boyfriend Joe Alwyn have got engaged, reports say.

Taylor Swift 'secretly gets engaged to British boyfriend' after five years of dating
Halifax has been slammed by customers for its pronoun badges.

Customers leave Halifax after being told to go elsewhere if they don’t like pronoun badges
Police have released an e-fit following a sexual assault in Newham.

Police release e-fit after woman sexually assaulted walking home in east London
The British Army has launched a new recruitment drive featuring robots

British Army launch campaign telling new recruits robots will never replace soldiers
Christopher Pincher has resigned following his behaviour at the Carlton Club

Tory whip quits post saying he 'drank too much' amid 'groping' allegations

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Mafia-like' loyalty, and a toxic culture of power: Ben Kentish's inside view on the culture of Westminster

'Mafia-like' loyalty and a toxic 'power' culture: Ben Kentish's inside view on Westminster
LBC Views: Gina Davidson says Nicola Sturgeon has surprised everyone with her bold referendum announcement - but that it's a huge gamble

LBC Views: Nicola Sturgeon's independence grenade could blow up in her face
Ben Kentish's Nato anlysis

LBC Views: Nato will need to do much more if it is to stop Putin
'I won't be shopping in Sainsbury's again but I went back for my apology'

Mum slams supermarket after being told off by worker for breastfeeding in car park
'It's not govt policy to arm Taiwan': Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Liz Truss' gaffe

'It's not govt policy to arm Taiwan': Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Liz Truss' gaffe
Simon Marks

LBC Views: The White House official who has become a folk hero
Andrew Marr says the English should care about Scottish independence

England will notice if Scotland becomes independent – I promise, says Andrew Marr
'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller furious over idea of IndyRef 2

'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller outraged at idea of IndyRef 2
General Sir Richard Shirreff warns of Russian threat

'Russia considers this a war with UK': Ex-NATO commander reveals Kremlin mindset
James O'Brien blown away as legal expert explains why Government can't dump Brexit deal

Why PM can't dump NI protocol: James O'Brien blown away by legal expert

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London