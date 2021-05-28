PM acted "unwisely" on flat refurb but didn't break ministerial code, report says

28 May 2021, 15:36 | Updated: 28 May 2021, 15:51

Boris Johnson did not break the ministerial code, a report found
Boris Johnson did not break the ministerial code, a report found. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson "unwisely" allowed the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat to go ahead without "more rigorous regard" over the funding but did not break the ministerial code, a report has found.

Lord Geidt, the new independent adviser on ministerial standards, found the Prime Minister knew "nothing about" payments for the refurbishment work on his Downing Street flat until reports in the media surfaced.

The peer, in a report published on Friday, said Mr Johnson should have been "more rigorous" about the funding of the renovations.

But the report concluded that Mr Johnson did not break the ministerial code and that the PM "took steps to make the relevant declarations" over the funding.

Lord Geidt said it was Conservative donor Lord Brownlow who settled an invoice for work on the No 11 flat, a bill reported to be £200,000.

There had been discussions about a Downing Street Trust being set up to pay for the work, before legal advice received in June 2020 "raised doubts" about whether such a body "would be capable of dealing with costs associated with the private residences", said the adviser.

Lord Geidt said in his report: "By the late autumn of 2020, it was apparent that a trust capable of meeting the original objects (including the costs of refurbishing the No 11 Downing Street residence) was still likely to be many months off.

"On October 20 2020, Lord Brownlow confirmed to Cabinet Office officials, including by subsequently ensuring that the minutes properly recorded the fact, that he had the day before settled an invoice for the No 11 Downing Street residence refurbishment works directly with the supplier.

"Cabinet Office officials appear not to have acted on this information to the extent of informing the Prime Minister, let alone offering him advice on his private interests.

"Moreover, despite the Prime Minister and Lord Brownlow having some limited contact during the following three months, the record shows no evidence that the Prime Minister had been informed by Lord Brownlow that he had personally settled the total costs."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alexander Lukashenko

Belarusian president meeting Putin amid showdown with EU

Pfizer jabs

European regulator approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12-15
France Police Attacked

Man killed in shootout after attacking three French police officers
Spanish stamps

Spanish postal service condemned over pricing of skin-coloured Equality Stamps
The next easing of restrictions is due on June 21, but plans have been thrown into doubt

England R number rises to between 1 and 1.1, Sage figures show
Tokyo Games

Japan extends coronavirus state of emergency with safe Olympics at stake

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Nobody could visit my mother in the nursing home. She died a very lonely woman'

Covid crisis: 'Nobody could visit my mother. She died a very lonely woman'
James O'Brien proves Hancock directly contradicts himself over care homes

James O'Brien proves Hancock directly contradicts himself over care homes
'Is Hancock still fit for purpose?' Nick Ferrari challenges Business Secretary

'Is Hancock still fit for purpose?' Nick Ferrari challenges Business Secretary
Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC

Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC
Nick Ferrari's message for Govt as PM threatens delays to lockdown end date

Nick Ferrari's message for Govt as PM threatens delays to lockdown end date
Eddie Mair hit out at Matt Hancock

Eddie Mair: Matt Hancock is dodging scrutiny by muting journalists

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London