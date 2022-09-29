PM flounders as she struggles to defend financial turmoil in series of car crash radio interviews

29 September 2022, 11:47 | Updated: 29 September 2022, 11:52

Breaking her silence on the fall-out caused by her Government's bombshell fiscal statement, the PM grappled for answers at times struggling to explain the financial decisions.
Breaking her silence on the fall-out caused by her Government's bombshell fiscal statement, the PM grappled for answers at times struggling to explain the financial decisions. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Asher McShane

Liz Truss struggled to answer questions and was lost for words at points as she defended her mini-budget and the economic turmoil it caused for the first time in a series of toe-curling radio interviews this morning.

Breaking her silence on the fall-out caused by her Government's bombshell fiscal statement, the PM grappled for answers at times struggling to explain the financial decisions.

Treasury minister Chris Philp also faced a bruising time defending the government's economic approach morning, and saw his justifications for the mini-budget branded "pitiful" by LBC host Nick Ferrari.

Truss's responses were strewn with long pauses as she defended the plans, saying the Government "had to take urgent action", despite it triggering a drop in the pound and forcing the Bank of England to buy £65bn of debt to settle markets and protect pensions.

She is under pressure to reverse the decision and sack her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, but the embattled PM insisted it is "the right plan," and that she has to do what she believe is "right for the country".

In one of a succession of cringey encounters on local BBC stations, Truss was confronted over a claim that she had relieved the tax burden on working families - and her false claim that no households would face an energy bill over £2,500.

Read more: Chancellor’s mini-budget to pile on debt interest, warns Tony Blair Institute

Read more: "We had to take urgent action": PM defends mini-budget despite financial turmoil

The PM was challenged over giving 'scripted answers': “Prime minister - with respect that is the same scripted answer you’ve given to every local BBC radio station this morning," one presenter said.

"You’ve got the Bank of England stepping in now to try to clean up the mess a government has caused. That has never happened.”

Following a pause, Ms Truss blamed the “global economic situation” and Putin’s war in Ukraine, but was interrupted again.

“But this isn’t just about Putin," came the response. "Your Chancellor on Friday opened up the stable door and spooked the horses so much you could almost see the economy dragged behind them.”

In another exchange, Truss stopped short of guaranteeing that people's pensions would be safe.

She said: “Well, the Bank of England does a very, very good job on delivering financial stability.”

After being pressed for a direct answer, Truss said: “Well, the Bank of England do that and they do a very good job of it.”

BBC Radio Lancashire took Ms Truss to task on the Government's lifting the moratorium on fracking, despite uncertainties about its safety.

The announcement provoked anger from Tory MPs who represent areas where fracking could now take place.

But though Ms Truss insisted that it wouldn't take place without the consent of local people, she was unclear on what the consultation process would look like.

“Well ... the ... the energy secretary will be laying out in more detail exactly what that looks like, but it does mean making sure there is local support for going ahead.”

Presenter Graham Liver interjected: “It sounds like you don’t know.”

The PM replied: “Well, there are various detailed issues to be worked through, but I can assure [local Tory MP] Mark Menzies I will ensure there is local consent if we are to go ahead in any particular area with fracking.”

Later, she was put on the spot over her understanding of where fracking is actually taking place.

“You talked about how it was a success in other countries, but in America they do it in the middle of nowhere.

"Do you know actually where Preston New Road is, where they have been fracking?”

The PM paused, then replied: “Well I ... I don’t think I’ve been to that site in the past.”

Truss paused again before saying: “As I’ve said. we will only go ahead with projects where there is local consent. I’m very, very clear about that. We will make sure that local consent is in place.”

Kwarteng's economic package was met with alarm by leading economists, financial markets and some Tory MPs, and caused the pound to plummet to a record low.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Russian leader will give a speech in Red Square following a signing ceremony, after so-called referendums.

Putin to annex four more areas of Ukraine following sham referendums

2021 Budget Illustration

Another 300 mortgage deals pulled of market and 40% of deals have disappeared since mini-budget

CRIMEA-RUSSIA-UKRAINE-CONFLICT-MOBILISATION

Ageing conscripts dispatched by Putin to fight on front lines in Ukraine

A long queue of people in Windsor waiting to see the Queen's final resting place

Hundreds of people queue in Windsor to see the Queen’s final resting place in George VI memorial chapel

Beans, toilet paper and money

Struggling parents are thinking about ‘shredding up toilet paper’ to bulk out basic meals for their children

-

Nord Stream pipelines: Fourth leak found as Russia denies sabotage

Sadiq Khan has said the Fourth Plinth will continue to be used to display art works, but supports a statue of the late monarch at a "suitable location".

No Trafalgar Square Queen statue for four years as fourth plinth reserved for art commissions

Hurricane Ian made landfall on the south west as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the US.

Two million without power in Florida as Hurricane Ian moves inland leaving trail of destruction in its wake

Furious Nick Ferrari said Mr Philp's explanation of the last few days was 'pitiful'

Furious Nick Ferrari blasts treasury minister's 'pitiful' explanation of self-inflicted UK financial turmoil

Liz Truss will face questions today as she carries out a round of interviews. Right, Kwasi Kwarteng meets bankers yesterday

"We had to take urgent action": PM defends mini-budget despite financial turmoil

Rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59

Rapper Coolio dies aged 59: Tributes led by Michelle Pfeiffer after he ‘collapsed at friend’s house’

Perrie Edwards Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's mansion 'raided by burglars'

Perrie Edwards and fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's mansion 'raided while they were at home with baby son'

Hurricane Ian slams into Florida leaving a trail of destruction

Hurricane Ian slams into Florida leaving cities under water and 1.3million without power

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng meeting bankers (l) while ally Andrew Griffiths (top right) says there will be no U-turn despite Bank of England intervention (bottom right)

'No U-turn on tax cutting budget': Chancellor stands firm despite Bank's £60billion move to stop pension fund collapse

Kate who visited a food bank in Swansea with William

Kate addresses cost of living crisis on visit to Welsh food bank

Heathrow Airport after two passenger planes clipped wings on the runway

Two planes clip wings in runway collision at Heathrow Airport while taxiing

Latest News

See more Latest News

View of the Lusail Stadium, a venue for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Qatar confirms Covid-19 test requirements for World Cup fans

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Kremlin will annex four regions of Ukraine on Friday

South Korea Harris Asia

US vice president Kamala Harris caps Asia trip with stop at DMZ dividing Koreas

Curious sightseers walk in the receding waters of Tampa Bay due to the low tide and tremendous winds from Hurricane Ian in Tampa Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

Hurricane Ian: One of the most powerful storms recorded in US slams Florida

A ship works offshore in the Baltic Sea on the natural gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 from Russia to Germany in 2018

Fourth leak reported on Nord Stream pipelines in Baltic Sea

A resident wades through floodwaters in the Ubon Ratchathani province, north-eastern Thailand

Tropical rains flood parts of Thailand as 5,000 seek shelter

An airplane overturned by a likely tornado produced by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Florida

In Pictures: Hurricane Ian slams into Florida after killing two people in Cuba

Teenager Savannah Graziano

Police unsure if girl, 15, killed in gunfight was abducted by her father

A California Highway Patrol officer lifts police tape to let parents and students leave a cordoned off area in Fountain Street following a shooting at a school campus in Oakland

Manhunt after ‘six adults’ hurt in shooting at school in California

Tropical Weather Florida

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in south-west Florida as Category 4 storm

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews

'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews
Tom Swarbrick

‘There is going to be hell to pay,’ says Tom Swarbrick in scolding lecture against disgraced government
Cross Question with Iain Dale | 28/09 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 28/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/09 | Watch again

"I feel genuinely scared of my government."

LBC caller feels 'genuinely scared' of the government following mini-budget fallout

Andrew Marr was furious on LBC

Marr: It is a dereliction of duty that Truss and Kwarteng didn't speak today - cowardly and shameful
kwasi

'Economic chaos': Former Bank of England policy maker slams Chancellor's 'utterly incompetent' mini-budget
James O'Brien plays 'crackpot conkers' with Conservative commentators who've reacted to IMF warning

James O'Brien plays 'crackpot conkers' with Conservative commentators who've reacted to IMF warning
Mini-budget a communication 'error' that 'sent out the wrong signals', says Tory MP

Tory MP brands mini-budget a communication 'error' that 'sent out the wrong signals'

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/09/2022 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/09| Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London