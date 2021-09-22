PM hails 'great progress' in UK-US trade deal as he meets with Joe Biden

22 September 2021, 01:20

The pair met at the White House
The pair met at the White House. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

There is already "great progress" in terms of a trade deal with the US, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

It comes as Britain is understood to be considering whether to join a trade pact with the US, Mexico and Canada, as hopes fade for a post-Brexit deal with Biden's White House.

Speaking before their meeting, Mr Johnson welcomed the progress the two countries had already made on trade, especially with the ban on British beef imports being lifted.

President Joe Biden added: "And we're going to be working on lamb, too."

The key subject was also discussed during their talks in the Oval Office, with the leaders agreeing to continue working towards a Free Trade Agreement in the future.

Read more: Biden pledges extra $11bn for poorer countries to tackle climate crisis

Read more: Boris Johnson 'increasingly frustrated' over efforts to tackle climate crisis

After the meeting, Mr Johnson said the UK and US were "the closest of partners".

He tweeted: "We will stand side-by-side to protect our people and defend our values around the world."

A statement from the White House read: "President Biden and Prime Minister Johnson reviewed our cooperation on shared global challenges, including building consensus for action to address the climate crisis, promoting global health security, supporting democracy and human rights, and developing a more inclusive economic future for all countries."

It added: "They also discussed Northern Ireland, and President Biden reiterated his longstanding support for a secure and prosperous Northern Ireland in which all communities have a voice and enjoy the gains of the hard-won peace."

A comprehensive free trade agreement with the US was touted as one of the prizes of Brexit during the 2016 referendum.

However, Mr Johnson previously expressed doubts that he would be able to get such a deal in place ahead of the next general election, saying Mr Biden had "a lot of fish to fry".

Other topics discussed in the meeting included climate change - ahead of the Cop26 summit in November - withdrawal from Afghanistan and international vaccine access.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liz Truss will meet with the security council on Wednesday

Foreign Secretary to confront Russia and China over future of Afghanistan
Climate Laggards

China and US unveil big steps to fight climate change

Afghanistan

Taliban ask to address the UN General Assembly

Kwasi Kwarteng agreed the deal with CF industries

Gas crisis: Taxpayers to pay towards restart of CO2 production
The men have been charged following a National Crime Agency investigation

Six charged over Kurdish network that 'smuggled hundreds' of migrants to UK
Biden spoke at the UN headquarters in New York

Biden pledges extra $11bn for poorer countries to tackle climate crisis

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ian Dunt hits out at Priti Patel's 'shameful' Police and Crime Bill

Ian Dunt hits out against Priti Patel's 'shameful' Police and Crime Bill
M25 eco-protesters 'want locking up', Tory MP fumes

M25 eco protesters 'want locking up', Tory MP fumes

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/09 | Watch again

Criminal proceedings in Harry Dunn case may come 'soon', family adviser predicts

Criminal proceedings in Harry Dunn case may come 'soon', family adviser predicts
Maajid Nawaz moved by letter from Afghan interpreter in hiding

Maajid Nawaz moved by letter from Afghan interpreter in hiding
James pondered the issue on his LBC radio show

James O'Brien's penny drop moment on passion and protest

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London