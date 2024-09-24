PM pledges ‘homes for heroes’ and guaranteed ‘roof over the head' of domestic abuse victims

24 September 2024, 18:29

The Prime Minister pledged that "homes will be there for heroes" in his speech today
The Prime Minister pledged that "homes will be there for heroes" in his speech today. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Veterans, young care leavers and victims of domestic abuse will be given a "guaranteed roof over their head", Sir Keir Starmer has promised.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister pledged that "homes will be there for heroes" as he vowed to "house all veterans in housing need" across England.

He also said young care leavers and victims of domestic abuse "will have the security they deserve", as he addressed issues around current requirements to have a local connection in order to get housing support in many areas.

The changes will mean all three groups will be exempt from local connection or residency tests which most councils have in place to determine who can qualify for social housing.

He said anyone who makes a sacrifice by serving the nation 'must have a safe place to sleep'
He said anyone who makes a sacrifice by serving the nation 'must have a safe place to sleep'. Picture: Alamy

Campaigners welcomed the news, but housing charity Shelter said the change "won't address the fact that there's just fundamentally not enough social housing available" and repeated the demand for 90,000 social rent homes to be built a year for 10 years to "clear social housing waiting lists and end homelessness for good".

Labour said it intends to bring forward the changes through legislation in Parliament, although it did not confirm a timescale.

Speaking at the party conference on Tuesday, Sir Keir said: "We have started the hard yards of planning reform, because we are facing up to decisions ignored for years, and because we are introducing new planning passports that will turbo-charge housebuilding in our inner cities, we can make the very same guarantee for other people at risk of homelessness.

Read more: Angela Rayner takes aim at 'entitled men' of politics - in swipe at Tories over Sue Gray

Read more: Starmer's 'Biden moment' as PM calls Israeli hostages 'sausages' during Labour party conference speech

"Young care leavers, victims of domestic abuse. They will have the security they deserve. They will have a guaranteed roof over their head. Because Britain belongs to them."

The Prime Minister referred to homelessness among veterans as "another injustice hiding in plain sight on our streets".

There were 2,270 households in England owed a homelessness duty with a member that previously served in the Armed Forces in the year to March, according to Government figures.

This was up by a quarter, from 1,820 households in the year to March 2019.

Sir Keir said: "In every town and city in this country. People who were prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, who put their lives on the line to protect us all, but who will not have a safe place to sleep tonight.

"We cannot stand by and let this happen anymore. And so today, I can announce that this Government will respect that service. We will repay those who served us and house all veterans in housing need. Homes will be there for heroes."

The new Labour Government has said current rules which mean that five years after leaving the forces veterans must prove a local connection to some areas to get housing support "unfairly punish" this group.

The party said more than 80% of homeless veterans referred for housing support left the forces more than five years ago.

The Royal British Legion and Help For Heroes charities welcomed the announcement, with the latter saying the Government has "recognised, and acted on, the need for the UK's veteran population to have more flexible access to secure social housing".

But Help For Heroes chief executive James Needham said: "While this is a positive step, we must all be mindful that homelessness is rarely an issue that occurs in isolation, and we look forward to continuing to work with the UK Government to understand, and implement, the changes required to help all veterans and their families live well after service."

Social housing provider Riverside Group, which runs the Government's Op Fortitude national helpline for homeless veterans said the need is clear, having received some 2,300 referrals in its first 13 months.

Riverside's director of operations, Lee Buss Blair, said: "We need to see and understand more detail about how the government is proposing to help meet the long-term housing and support needs of veterans as well as the immediate needs of the veterans currently experiencing homelessness."

Women's Aid also welcomed the news, and said the change will "require scrutiny and robust oversight" to monitor its implementation.

Its chief executive Farah Nazeer said: "We see firsthand the devastating cost of the housing crisis on survivors, who are often forced to 'choose' between homelessness and housing insecurity or risking their safety by remaining with a perpetrator."

Katherine Sacks-Jones, chief executive of the Become charity, said the change will help tackle the "care cliff" in support faced by young people when they get older.

She said: "Today's announcement is a welcome step in addressing this and ensuring that young people leaving care have somewhere safe to live in an area that's right for them."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Summit of the Future Ukraine

US to send 375 million dollars in new military aid to Ukraine – officials

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Maryland sues owner and manager of ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse

People react during the funeral procession of their relatives, who were killed in Monday’s Israeli airstrikes, in the southern village of Saksakieh, Lebanon

Israeli military says it killed top Hezbollah commander as sides renew fire

A blue and white ‘suicide pod’ known as ‘the Sarco’

Swiss police detain several people over suspected ‘suicide capsule’ death

Tropical Weather

Tropical storm Helene expected to become hurricane as it heads for US

The soldier reading a note telling him how to escape to safety

Ukrainian drone drops water for dying Russian soldier after he pleaded for his life - before leading him to safety

Exclusive
Angela Rayner speaks to Andrew Marr

Angela Rayner takes aim at 'entitled men' of politics - in swipe at Tories over Sue Gray

UN General Assembly Biden

Biden says peace in Middle East and Ukraine still possible in final UN address

Ryan Routh, a suspect in the apparent assassination attempt of Republican presidential nominee and former US [resident Donald Trump, in Maidan, Ukraine

Son of Trump assassination attempt suspect charged over child sex abuse images

Participants hold posters celebrating equality in marriage during the Pride Parade in Bangkok, Thailand

Thai same-sex couples to tie knot in 2025 as marriage equality bill becomes law

Smoke, dust and debris can be seen after a Russian attack hit a residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Ukraine says soldiers recaptured Russian stronghold after hand-to-hand fighting

Police identified the victims as mother Martina Karos and her daughter Eleni Edwards.

Devastated neighbours pay tribute to mother and disabled daughter found dead in Salford

Police have named the victim as Daejuan Campbell,

Two men aged 52 and 18 arrested after killing of boy, 15, in London - as victim is pictured

Chris Neill, 40, was returning from Bourgas with sons Reece, 19, and Archie, 8, when began to feel unwell during the flight.

Pictured: Father, 40, who collapsed and died in front of his two children after falling ill on Jet2 flight to Liverpool

September 7, 1998, East Hampton, New York, USA: SEAN ''PUFFY'' P DIDDY COMBS (front center) and LEONARDO DICAPRIO

Leonardo DiCaprio ‘distances himself’ from Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs as pictures of notorious 'White Party' resurface

Rescuers stand on the rubble of a building hit in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

Death toll from two days of Israeli strikes reaches 558, Lebanon says

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Keir Starmer vowed to clear out 'Tory rot' in his first conference speech as PM

'Clear out the Tory rot… and build a better Britain', says Sir Keir Starmer in first conference speech as PM
'Return of the sausages': Starmer's Biden blunder as PM mispeaks during Labour party conference speech

Starmer's 'Biden moment' as PM calls Israeli hostages 'sausages' during Labour party conference speech
Remains of the Titanic tourist sub on the ocean floor

OceanGate employee denies suggestion of ‘desperation’ to complete missions

Sir Keir Starmer delivered a speech at the Labour conference today where he dismissed a return to 'populism'

Sir Keir Starmer brushes aside attacks on Labour as ‘water off a duck’s back’ in first conference speech as PM
Antonio Guterres addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York

UN chief calls global situation ‘unsustainable’ as leaders’ meeting opens

Harini Amarasuriya, left, takes the oath for the post of Sri Lanka’s prime minister in front of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Sri Lanka’s new leader appoints first female prime minister for 24 years

Gross misconduct was proven against ex-PC Raja Khan

Officer who pulled sickie to go on holiday to Turkey guilty of gross misconduct and barred from policing
Tropical Weather

Tropical storm hitting Mexico coast with risk of catastrophic flooding

Israel Palestinians

Israeli strikes on Gaza kill at least seven

a nuclear-powered and fast-attack submarine, enters a naval base in Busan, South Korea

North Korea vows response to US submarine visit to South Korea

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York Times Square on September 23

Prince Harry jets to New York without Meghan Markle as judge rules US visa application will stay private
File photo of Princess Kate with Prince William and Prince George in June

Princess Kate seen in public for the first time since announcing end of cancer treatment

The Princess Royal speaking to Arnhem veteran Geoff Robinson, 99, from Peterborough, during a reception at the Airborne Museum Hartenstein in Oosterbeek, Netherlands

Princess Anne pays tribute to Battle of Arnhem troops on 80th anniversary of famed Second World War operation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit