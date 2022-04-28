Exclusive

Boris says MP Commons porn claim is 'mind-boggling' and vows to 'get the truth'

28 April 2022, 15:24 | Updated: 28 April 2022, 15:54

By Liam Gould

Prime Minster Boris Johnson told LBC the allegations that a Conservative MP watched pornography in the House of Commons are "mind-boggling".

Speaking to LBC, the Prime Minister said: "I think it's pretty mind-boggling, but you've got to establish the facts."

"I think it's very, very important the individuals in question who have seen this should be able to make their complaints immediately to the Independent Complaints and Grievances Body that we have in Parliament that's set up for precisely that purpose," he said.

"I think they should get on and deal with it ASAP. We need to establish the facts."

He added: "It's very hard to see how that would be sustainable once those facts have been established, but we've got to get to the truth of it."

It comes after Conservative chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris launched an investigation into reports that a Conservative MP watched pornography in the House of Commons.

The bombshell claims were made by a female Tory at a meeting of her fellow MPs on Tuesday evening, with former PM Theresa May watching on "with a face like thunder".

Read More: Booze and stress could be reason Tory watched porn in Commons, minister suggests

boris
PM says claims a Tory MP watched porn in House of Commons are "mind-boggling". Picture: Alamy

Female politicians grilled the Chief Whip on what was being done to counter sexual harassment following the 'Basic Instinct' claims about Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner.

It's understood that around a dozen female MPs shared accounts of alleged sexism and harassment by fellow Tory MPs during the meeting, the Mirror reports.

Aides to Boris Johnson have insisted the Tory party does not have a problem with misogyny and sexism.

The Prime Minister's press secretary said: "You will have heard the PM address this explicitly in Parliament today and over the last few days, saying there is absolutely no place for such behaviour and this cannot be tolerated in any workplace."

Asked whether watching pornography at work was a sackable offence, she said: "I am not aware of the disciplinary action. Obviously, it is wholly unacceptable behaviour and it is being looked into."

Meanwhile, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told LBC there is "no place for pornography in any workplace" following claims a male Tory frontbencher was caught watching the adult videos next to a female minister in the House of Commons.

He also appeared to suggest the inexcusable behaviour was down to the culture of the Commons, such as the late nights and drinking.“We all know what happens when you mix long hours, drink and pressure environments," he said.

"I think it's really important that we think about ways to change the culture in the House of Commons."

Read More: Male Tory frontbencher 'caught watching porn in Commons' next to female minister

He added to Sky News that there is a "range of allegations that go right across the House, go right across the parties"."This is a problem, I think, about the overall culture of the House of Commons," he said.

Asked by LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast if the Tory frontbencher should lose the whip, Mr Wallace said: "Withdrawing the whip is a certain possibility.

"It would be something I would support, he loses the whip, if that is the case. But let's see how the facts develop in the investigation.

Reporting by Liam Gotting

