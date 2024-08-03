PM and Home Secretary slam 'thuggery on our streets' as far-right protesters injure police across UK

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said police have his 'full support' after several officers were injured across the UK on another day of far-right demonstrations. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said police have his 'full support' after several officers were injured across the UK on another day of far-right demonstrations.

Sir Keir and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper have backed police as Britain sees several far-right protests and counter-protests on Saturday.

Officers have been injured in Manchester, Hull and Liverpool as far-right demos spread across Britain in the wake of the Southport killings of three young girls.

After a meeting of senior ministers to respond to the series of riots that were sparked by attacks, a Downing Street spokesperson said that Sir Keir "began by thanking the police who responded to the violence committed by a small minority of thugs in Sunderland last night which injured four officers.

"Addressing the scenes of disorder we have seen today, the Prime Minister set out that the police have our full support to take action against extremists on our streets who are attacking police officers, disrupting local businesses and attempting to sow hate by intimidating communities."

Ms Cooper, who was at the crunch meeting, told broadcasters: "Criminal violence and disorder has no place on Britain's streets.

"We've been clear to the police that they have our full backing in taking the strongest possible action against perpetrators, including making sure that there are more prosecutors, there are sufficient prison places and also that the courts stand ready because anyone who engages in this kind of disorder needs to be clear that they will pay the price."

Ms Cooper, who was at the crunch meeting, told broadcasters: "Criminal violence and disorder has no place on Britain's streets," she told broadcasters. Picture: Getty

After a meeting of senior ministers to respond to the series of riots that were sparked by attacks, a Downing Street spokesperson said that Sir Keir "began by thanking the police who responded to the violence committed by a small minority of thugs in Sunderland last night which injured four officers. Picture: Alamy

Some of the rallies taking place in the aftermath of the Southport attacks turned ugly on Saturday, with right-wing activists clashing with counter-protesters.

Many of the protests across the UK on Saturday have seen relatively little trouble, with isolated bursts of violence.

In Liverpool, police were pelted with bricks, chairs, metal fences, flares and vapes.

A female officer fell while being rushed and appeared to be hurt - and there were several flashpoints between law enforcement and the public.

In Manchester, fighting broke out between separate groups of protesters, despite police attempts to keep them apart.

Around 500 right-wing activists stood off with about 350 counter-protesters in Manchester, and officers were given extra temporary powers to manage the protests. At least one person was arrested.

At one stage, witnesses reported punches being thrown and metal fences tossed at the demonstration in Piccadilly Gardens in central Manchester.

At least one protester was seen being tackled to the ground by police.

Police clash with right wing protesters in Piccadilly Gardens on August 3. Picture: Getty

In Hull, far-right activists gathered at a migrant hotel and hurled bricks and bottles at the windows. Some people were heard to shout "get them out".

There were also pockets of violence at a protest in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, and a video posted online showed a man hurling an object at police. The local MP condemned the scenes.

In Belfast, a protest outside a mosque saw objects thrown at reporters and the windows of a cafe smashed.

These demonstrations were among dozens advertised on social media for various towns and cities across the country.

Several more appeared relatively peaceful, including one in Leeds where a counter-protest in the city appeared to have attracted many more participants.

Meanwhile there was also a protest in Liverpool on Saturday, with a counter anti-fascist demonstration attended by local Labour MPs. Protesters and anti-fascist counter-protesters also turned out in Nottingham.

A protestor gestures at counter-protestors in Nottingham, central England, on August 3, 2024 during the 'Enough is Enough'. Picture: Getty

Protesters gather outside the Liver Building in Liverpool on Saturday. Picture: Getty

Police officers stand guard as protesters wave a Union Jack flag and hold a cross as they gather in Liverpool. Picture: Getty

It comes after disorder in Sunderland on Friday night, following riots in Southport, London, Manchester and Hartlepool across three nights this week.

The disorder has been sparked by the killing of three girls at a Taylor Swift dance class in Southport on Monday, and false information spread online that the suspect was a Muslim asylum seeker. The teenager who has been charged with the murders is a 17-year-old born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents.

Police have promised a robust response to the rioting, with extra officers deployed and prosecutors made available to enact "swift justice" for wrongdoers.

Keir Starmer announced a new unit for violent disorder after a meeting with police chiefs on Thursday following two consecutive nights of rioting.

The events we have witnessed overnight in Sunderland were totally unacceptable. As they were in Southport earlier this week and in Harehills in Leeds a fortnight ago.



— Priti Patel MP (@pritipatel) August 3, 2024

Meanwhile former Home Secretary Priti Patel called for the immediate recall of parliament, calling the government "breathtakingly complacent".

"We either believe in the rule of law, or we do not," she said.

Right wing activists take part in a protest at Piccadilly Gardens on August 3, 2024 in Manchester, United Kingdom. Picture: Getty

At the protest in Sunderland on Friday night, mounted police and officers in riot gear clashed with rioters.

The protesters set fire to a premises next to a police station, believed to be a Citizens Advice bureau, and also burned cars.

Police hold back anti-racism counter protesters in Manchester. Picture: Getty

Hundreds of people had gathered in the city's centre in response to Monday's Southport stabbings.

"We want our country back," could be heard as balaclava-wearing protesters walked through the city centre.

Footage showed crowds tipping a car as they chanted "get them out" and "whose streets, our streets".

Counter-protesters also came out, singing in support of refugees.

Sunderland Central MP Lewis Atkinson said of the rioters: "Our city is not represented by a tiny minority causing trouble."

He added that officers have his "full support as they respond to criminal thuggery and work to protect all the communities of our city".

Northumbria Police confirmed eight people were arrested and three officers were taken to hospital as the violence erupted.

It's moving to see so many people out in Sunderland this morning with brooms and bin bags to help clean up. Forget last night. This is Sunderland. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NSEJvxb5nO — Chris Roberts (@RobertsCW) August 3, 2024

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said: “I’m appalled by scenes from Sunderland.

"Make no mistake, if your response to tragedy is to use it to commit violence, to abuse others, attack the police and damage property you stand for nothing except thuggery.

"It’s not protest. It’s crime and disorder. You don’t speak for Sunderland. You don’t speak for this region. Those grieving in Southport will take no comfort from this.”

Home secretary Yvette Cooper slammed the rioters, claiming they "do not represent Britain."

Taking to X, she said: "Criminals attacking the police & stoking disorder on our streets will pay the price for their violence & thuggery.

"The police have the full backing of Government to take the strongest possible action & ensure they face the full force of the law.

"They do not represent Britain."

Northumbria Police said officers were subjected to "serious violence" as thugs caused chaos in the city.

"The scenes that we are seeing are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

"Ensuring the public’s safety is our utmost priority."

Tonight's shameful scenes do not represent our culture, our history, or our people. Our great city is built on togetherness and acceptance, and Sunderland will forever be for all. We are stronger as one community. Now. Then. Always. ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/5HK1wZM9Lv — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) August 2, 2024

Education Secretary and Sunderland MP Bridget Phillipson described unrest in the city as "unforgiveable violence and thuggery".

She said: "The scenes in our city centre tonight are shocking. We have seen unforgiveable violence and thuggery.

A police car is set on fire as Far-right activists hold an Enough is Enough protest in Sunderland on August 02, 2024. Picture: Getty

"The criminals involved in this appalling disorder must be identified, prosecuted, and punished with the full force of the law.

"Sunderland is better than this and these thugs do not represent our city."

A car was tipped as violence erupted. Picture: social media

People protest in Sunderland city centre following the stabbing attacks on Monday in Southport, in which three young children were killed. Picture: Alamy

Mounted officers follow people protesting in Sunderland city centre following the stabbing attacks on Monday in Southport, in which three young children were killed. Picture: Alamy

Keir Starmer said on Thursday that he was launching a special unit to tackle the violent disorder, that would share information across forces and use facial recognition software to identify criminals.

Meanwhile, Gavin Stephens, the chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said prosecutors would be on standby to deliver "swift justice" to rioters.

He said: "We agreed as police chiefs to step up our resourcing over the weekend so we will have surge capacity in our intelligence, in our briefing and in the resource that is out in local communities.

"It was really good that we were able to agree also yesterday with the support from our justice partners that there will be additional prosecutors available to make swift decisions, so we have swift justice."