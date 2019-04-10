PM Suggesting A Second Referendum Could Be Added To Brexit Legislation

Theresa May answered MPs questions before heading to Brussels. Picture: PA

At Prime Minister's Questions Theresa May hinted that MPs will get the chance to add a second EU referendum to upcoming Brexit legislation

In response to a question from the SNP’s Westminster Leader Ian Blackford, Mrs May said: "The House has rejected a second referendum two times. When we come to a deal, we will have to ensure that legislation goes through this House.”

She went on to say: “Of course, it may be there are those in this House who wish to press that issue as that legislation goes through. Though my position on this has not changed."

Mr Blackford hit back by saying that “people can't have faith in a backroom deal cooked up by two leaders who don't possess the ingredients to hold their parties together, never mind hold these islands together."



Later today, at a meeting of the European Council the PM will meet with leaders from the 27 EU member states to put her case for an extension of Article 50.

As we reported, EU leaders have hinted that they will grant the UK an extension of a year. However, in formal request to the EU the Prime Minister asked for an extension only until June 30th.

EU Council President Donald Tusk has said that the EU has little reason to believe that the PM can get her deal through Parliament after MPs having rejected it three times.

The EU leaders is due to start at 5pm.