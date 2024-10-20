PM leads well-wishes to Team GB legend Sir Chris Hoy after terminal cancer diagnosis

20 October 2024, 13:37 | Updated: 20 October 2024, 13:39

Sir Chris Hoy, one of Britain's greatest cyclists and Olympians, has announced that his cancer is terminal.
Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has led well-wishes to Team GB legend Chris Hoy after he revealed that his cancer was terminal.

Sir Chris, one of Britain's greatest cyclists and Olympians, revealed on Sunday that his cancer is terminal and that he has two to four years left to live.

He revealed in February that he was undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy, but was diagnosed in September 2023.

His wife, Sarra, was told just weeks later that she had multiple sclerosis, with scans in December confirming she had "very active and aggressive" MS and needed urgent treatment.

Sir Chris told The Sunday Times: "As unnatural as it feels, this is nature."

He added: "You know, we were all born and we all die, and this is just part of the process.

"You remind yourself, aren't I lucky that there is medicine I can take that will fend this off for as long as possible."

In February, as he was undergoing treatment, Sir Chris said he felt "forced" to reveal his cancer diagnosis publicly.

At that time, Sir Chris said he was "going really well" and was "optimistic, positive and surrounded by love for which I'm truly grateful" after his diagnosis in 2023.

He did not reveal what type of cancer he had.

Picture: Alamy
Sir Chris Hoy, one of Britain's greatest cyclists and Olympians, has announced that his cancer is terminal. Picture: Alamy

Sir Chris has since received an outpouring of support, with the PM saying "the whole country" is behind him.

"Such sad news," Sir Keir tweeted. "Chris is a British sporting legend. To face his diagnosis with such positivity is inspiring.

"The whole country is behind him and his family."

Responding to his post on the revelation, British cyclist Mark Cavendish said: "Hero of a human being."

Dame Kelly Holmes said "Sending love to you Chris" with a heart emoji.

Jessica Ennis-Hill repeated the sentiment, saying: "Sending you so much love Chris."

Meanwhile, rower Matthew Pinsent said: "Chris Hoy is one of the finest to ever represent our country. Thoughts with him, Sarra and his immediate family."

TV present Dan Walker said: "Blown away by the resilience and determination of Hoy this morning.

"Shortly after being told that he has between 2-4 years to live because of his terminal cancer… his lovely wife, Sarra, was diagnosed with MS.

"The man remains an incredible inspiration. Sending love to the whole family."

Former Ruby Union player Brian Moore said: "This is really s*** news. An astounding athlete, a great man and dad - terrible for Sarra and their young family."

Picture: Alamy
Sir Chris is the third most-decorated British Olympian of all time, with six career golds and one silver medal. Picture: Alamy

Sir Chris, 48, was a pundit for the BBC covering the Paris 2024 Olympics in the summer.

He was such a dominant force in sprint cycling that he had won six Olympic, 11 world and 34 World Cup titles by the time he retired from competitive racing in 2013.

He is the third most-decorated British Olympian of all time, with six career golds and one silver medal.

The Scot, originally from Edinburgh, asked for privacy following the announcement.

In February, writing on his Instagram account, Sir Chris said: "For the sake of my young family, I had hoped to keep this information private but regrettably our hand has been forced."

Sir Chris said the diagnosis came as a "huge shock".

He wrote: "I have a bit of news. Last year I was diagnosed with cancer, which came as a huge shock, having had no symptoms up to that point."

Picture: Alamy
Sir Chris Hoy and his wife. Picture: Alamy

Sir Chris extended his "sincere gratitude" to medical professionals for their "amazing help and care".

The Scot said: "While I'm thankful for any support, I'd like to deal with this privately.

"My heart goes out to the many others who are also going through similar challenges right now.

"I'm optimistic, positive and surrounded by love for which I'm truly grateful. As you might imagine, the last few months have been incredibly difficult. However, I currently feel fine."

Sir Chris said he would continue to ride his bike and was looking forward to getting "stuck in" to the year ahead, adding: "I am continuing to work, ride my bike and live my life as normal."

Inspired to try cycling by a scene in the film E.T., Hoy soon reached the world's top 10 rankings in BMX and in addition was a medallist at the Scottish Junior Rowing Championships.

His rise to the top mirrored his nation's emergence to the top of track cycling.

The velodrome built for the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow is named in his honour.

Sir Chris went into business promoting his cycling range following his retirement.

He has written a children's book series titled Flying Fergus and completed the gruelling Le Mans 24-Hour motor race in June 2016.

