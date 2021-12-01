Live

Watch live: Johnson faces Starmer at PMQs amid Omicron concerns

By Sophie Barnett

Boris Johnson will face Sir Keir Starmer at today's Prime Minister's Questions as the booster programme is ramped up amid concerns over the Omicron variant. Watch it live here from 12pm.

The Prime Minister will face the Labour leader in the House of Commons live from 12pm.

It comes following the announcement that the booster vaccine programme will be rolled out to all adults, in order to curb the spread of the new variant.

Omicron has caused increased concern since it was first identified in the UK, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) saying there was an "increased risk of reinfection" due to several mutations of the variant.

So far, 22 cases have been identified - 13 in England and nine in Scotland.

Mr Johnson announced that all adults would be offered their boosters by the end of January, in the ongoing race against the Omicron variant.

He also confirmed that the military would be brought in, helping health staff deliver jabs as part of the effort.

