Live

Watch live: Boris to issue apology as scale of lockdown-breaking in No10 laid bare

By Sophie Barnett

Boris Johnson is set to issue a grovelling apology to the House of Commons after the scale of lockdown-breaking at Downing Street was laid bare in Sue Gray's Partygate report.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Cabinet Office published Sue Gray's Partygate in full on Wednesday, ahead of PMQs.

The report is 37 pages long and also has nine photos - including damning pictures of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.

Read more: Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Read more: Boris's birthday bash pictures revealed as Gray report slams failings and drinking in No10

The report will be "very, very tough on the leadership of the PM and the senior civil servants involved" in Partygate, the former head of the Civil Service has said.

Lord Kerslake said it is "really important" that Ms Gray is not undermined when the report is released.

There have been allegations in recent days that Mr Johnson pressured Ms Gray to drop her report after the pair held a "secret meeting" ahead of its release.

Read more: Downing St handed Sue Gray’s full report on lockdown-busting parties as PM plans apology

Read more: Sunak to unveil 'cost-of-living rescue package' the day after Sue Gray publishes report

The Times was told by two Whitehall sources that the Prime Minister suggested to Ms Gray that she did not need to publish her full report.

"He asked her is there much point in doing it now that it’s all out there," one said.

Lord Kerslake told Sky News: "I have been deeply concerned about some of the comments that have been made undermining the credibility of what she has been doing, suggesting she is going beyond her brief - that is terrible.

"I am pretty clear, from what I understand, it will be very, very tough on the leadership of the PM and the senior civil servants involved, and that is right, in my view.

"There has been an appalling lapse of standards and we need to recognise that."

Publication of Ms Gray's report was delayed at the request of the Metropolitan Police to avoid influencing their investigation.

The force announced on Thursday morning that Operation Hillman has resulted in 126 fixed penalty notices (FPN) being dished out to those who were found to have broken lockdown rules.

A total of 126 fines given out over events on eight dates, with 73 fines issued to 48 women and 53 fines to 35 men, with some people receiving multiple penalties.

It's been reported that the Government is set to unveil new plans to help people during the cost-of-living crisis - the day after the Partygate report is published.

The announcement is reported to be going ahead as a way to take some of the heat off the Government following the publication of Ms Gray's full report.

Watch PMQs live from 12pm in the video above.