Watch again: Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs amid foreign travel confusion

19 May 2021, 11:45 | Updated: 19 May 2021, 12:46

By Joe Cook

Boris Johnson faced MPs for his weekly appearance at Prime Minister's Questions amid foreign travel confusion - watch it again here.

The PM has been grilled by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

It comes amid conflicting statements from ministers on foreign travel to amber list countries and concerns over the spread of the Indian B1.617.2 variant of concern.

Downing Street has not ruled out a return to local lockdowns in England if the data supports it.

Explained: Travel confusion: Can I go on holiday abroad? Where can I travel to from the UK?

Read more: Government was underprepared for a pandemic, report finds

Mr Johnson faced scrutiny from MPs yet again over why the UK continues to allow travel from countries where variants of concern are running rampant.

Yesterday, LBC exclusively revealed that over 100 flights from India have landed in the UK since the country was placed on the red list - a rate of 4.5 per day.

But the PM pushed back against charges, with the government arguing that the UK has a "world leading test and quarantine system".

NHS nurse pay could also feature in MPs questions. Last night a nurse who cared for the prime minister when he was in hospital with coronavirus resigned, accusing the government of treating NHS workers with a lack of "respect” during the pandemic.

Watch PMQs in full again at the top of the page.

