Watch live: Angela Rayner grills Boris Johnson at PMQs

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson will face off with Angela Rayner in PMQs after Sir Keir Starmer joined workers across the UK in self-isolating.

The Labour leader tested positive for Covid again, leaving the deputy leader to grill the PM.

Mr Johnson will take questions as he insists England stick to Plan B rules and not resort to further measures to curb the Omicron variant's spread.

It has also been announced that anyone who tests positive for coronavirus infection with a lateral flow device will not need to carry out a PCR test after, and 100,000 critical workers will get access to daily tests in a bid to ease staff shortages.

Watch PMQs live at the top of this article from 3pm.