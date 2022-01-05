Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Watch live: Angela Rayner grills Boris Johnson at PMQs
5 January 2022, 14:54
Boris Johnson will face off with Angela Rayner in PMQs after Sir Keir Starmer joined workers across the UK in self-isolating.
The Labour leader tested positive for Covid again, leaving the deputy leader to grill the PM.
Mr Johnson will take questions as he insists England stick to Plan B rules and not resort to further measures to curb the Omicron variant's spread.
It has also been announced that anyone who tests positive for coronavirus infection with a lateral flow device will not need to carry out a PCR test after, and 100,000 critical workers will get access to daily tests in a bid to ease staff shortages.
