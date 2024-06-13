'PM’s don’t always get decisions right': David Cameron defends Rishi Sunak’s handling of D-Day commemorations

By Danielle De Wolfe

Lord David Cameron has defended Rishi Sunak's handling of the D-Day commemorations, telling LBC that "PM’s don’t always get decisions right".

Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the former PM and current Foreign Secretary backed the actions of the current Conservative leader.

It comes as the Prime Minister was criticised for skipping part of the D-Day anniversary ceremony, instead choosing to return to the UK to conduct a television an interview.

The Prime Minister's interview was a bid to defend comments he'd made about Labour's tax plans, which were later criticised by both the head of the Treasury and a watchdog.

It's a move that caused widespread outrage, with swathes of voters criticising the decision, accusing the PM of 'abandoning' veterans.

He went on to deny that the Prime Minister had been apologetic following the public backlash and continued to stand by the PM.

Applauding Sunak's "energy" and his ability when it came to "powering through" despite the comments, Lord Cameron

The Foreign Secretary added: "I don’t recognise where they get this stuff from."

It comes just days after it emerged that Lord Cameron had fell victim of a hoax video call and messages from someone who claimed to be a former president of Ukraine.

In an attempt to avert any potential manipulation of the video footage of Lord Cameron from the communications, the government has publicised what happened.