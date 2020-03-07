PM’s fiancée Carrie Symonds debuts her baby bump at International Women’s Day event

Boris Johnson’s fiancée Carrie Symonds has been pictured showing her blossoming baby bump for the first time since the couple announced they were expecting in the summer.

Miss Symonds was pictured at an event at No10 for International Women’s Day.

No10 posted the images on Twitter today, with the caption: “Tomorrow it’s International Women’s Day. We celebrated earlier this week by hosting a reception at Downing Street.”

Mr Johnson and Miss Symonds announced last week that they were engaged to be married and that they were expecting a baby.

Last Saturday, she shared an intimate photo of her with the Prime Minister, with the caption: “I wouldn't normally post this kind of thing on here but I wanted my friends to find out from me.

Tomorrow it’s #InternationalWomensDay.



We celebrated earlier this week by hosting a reception at Downing Street. pic.twitter.com/Ew2VrD6PjK — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) March 7, 2020

"Many of you already know but for my friends that still don't, we got engaged at the end of last year... and we've got a baby hatching early summer."

Mr Johnson has said he is “very excited” for the birth of the child. The couple also announced their engagement, however the date of the wedding has not been announced.It will be the first time in at least 250 years that a sitting prime minister has married while in office.