'Poisoning' probe launched as Brit father and son found dead in Bangladesh

Two Brits have died and three more are in intensive care in Bangladesh. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Two Brits have died and three more are in intensive care in Bangladesh as police say they are investigating a suspected poisoning.

It is understood father Rofikul Islam, 51, and his son Mahiqul, 16, were found dead in a flat near the city of Sylhet after relatives raised the alarm.

His wife and their two other children have been taken to hospital with Husnara, 45, Sadiqul, 24, and Samira, 20, having since shown some improvement.

The family from Cardiff were on a two-month visit to the country, according to local police.

District Superintendent Farid Uddin said: "How were they poisoned? How did they die? We will be able to confirm after an investigation.

"But, at first glance, it looks like murder using poison."

Police told local media that all five family members were sleeping in the same room on Monday night and police were called to the property after extended family members raised the alarm when they failed to wake up on Tuesday morning.

DS Uddin also told WalesOnline: "After discussing the overall situation with the doctors and inspecting the scene we believe this may have been a case of poisoning. The investigation is ongoing into whether it is poisoning or something else."

Cardiff Labour councillor for Riverside Kanaya Singh told WalesOnline: "Clearly this is a worrying and tragic event. Everyone I have spoken to in the community speaks very highly of the family and our thoughts are with them.

"There is also a great deal of concern because many people from Riverside go to Bangladesh on a regular basis. I hope that the authorities are able to get to the bottom of this as quickly as possible."

Post mortem examinations have conducted and the results will be received within five days.