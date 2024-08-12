Pokemon star Rachael Lillis, who voiced Misty and Jessie, dies aged 46

Lillis starred as beloved Pokemon character Misty. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Rachael Lillis, who starred as Misty in the hit animated series Pokemon, has died aged 46 after a battle with cancer.

Lillis, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in May, played several beloved roles in both the Pokemon films and TV series.

Her co-star, Veronica Taylor, who plays Ash, took to social media to confirm the star’s passing.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of Rachael Lillis on Saturday evening, 10 August 2024,” Taylor wrote.

“Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing. She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as Pokemon‘s’ Misty and Jessie being the most beloved.

“Rachael was so thankful for all the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled cancer. It truly made a positive difference. Her family also wishes to thank you as they take this time to grieve privately. A memorial is being planned for a future date.”

Throughout her long career in voice acting, Lillis starred in hundreds of properties, including cartoons, video games and anime.

POKEMON : THE FIRST MOVIE, Brock, Ash Ketchum, Pikachu, Misty, 1999. Picture: Alamy

“We all know Rachael Lillis from the many wonderful roles she played. She filled our Saturday mornings and before/after school hours with her beautiful voice, her terrific comic timing, and her remarkable acting skills,” Taylor added.

“I was lucky enough to know Rachael as a friend. She had unlimited kindness and compassion, even until the very end. She had a great sense of humor, was wonderful to be with, incredibly intelligent, and had such a memory.

“She worked hard and cared deeply. I am not sure how this very dark void will be filled now that her light no longer shines in it. Like the shooting stars in the Perseids, Rachael was a magnificent wonder and truly special. She burned bright and vanished too soon. She will live on in our memories for eternity.”

Away from her time with Pokemon, Lillis starred in “Your Lie in April,” “Hunter x Hunter,” “Sonic” and “Super Smash Bros: Brawl.”