Police appeal after pedestrian in his 20s seriously injured in collision with two cars that failed to stop
16 January 2023, 20:11 | Updated: 16 January 2023, 20:23
Police have appealed to the public after a man in his late 20s left was left in a critical condition following a collision with two cars near Finsbury Park Station, London.
Metropolitan police are asking for witnesses, footage and information after the incident involving two vehicles, both of which failed to stop.
Police were called at 02:39pm to Seven Sisters Road at the junction with Blackstock Road.
The pedestrian, who is a man in his late 20s was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
The individual's family have been informed, and no arrests have been made, the force said.
Police said it's believed the cars concerned are an Audi and a Zip hire car.
Roads and Transport Policing Command officers are investigating, and in particular, are asking members of the public with dashcam footage to get in contact.
Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 020 8246 9820 or 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD501/16JAN
To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.