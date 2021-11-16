Police appeal for witnesses after attempted murder of woman in east London

By Emma Soteriou

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after the attempted murder of a 20-year-old woman in Ilford.

The victim was "seriously assaulted" on November 4 at around 9.30pm near the junction of Clarence Avenue and The Crescent in Gants Hill, police said.

As a result, the 20-year-old suffered a neck injury.

Police arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder the following day.

He has since been charged and remains in custody, according to the Met.

Detective Constable Chloe James, of the East Area Command, said: "I know that there were a number of good Samaritans who came to the victim’s aid on the night of this incident and I am very keen to hear from those people.

"No matter how insignificant you think your information might be please don’t hesitate to get in touch."

Anyone who witnessed the incident but has not yet spoken with police has been urged to call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 7884/4Nov.

Alternatively, witnesses can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.