Police appeal for dashcam footage in Treorchy takeaway murder probe

9 March 2021, 16:04

Wenjing Xu died during an alleged attack in Treorchy, South Wales, on March 5
Wenjing Xu died during an alleged attack in Treorchy, South Wales, on March 5. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Police investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl are appealing for motorists with dashcam footage to get in touch as they may have filmed the incident.

Wenjing Xu died during an alleged attack in Treorchy, South Wales, on March 5, which also left two men in their 30s with injuries.

Police were called to Baglan Street at around midday on Friday to reports of a stabbing at the Blue Sky takeaway restaurant.

Detectives said the area was busy at the time and motorists may have seen the incident unfold between 11.50am and 12.15pm.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Lewis, who is leading the investigation, said: "We have a dedicated team of officers who have been carrying out extensive inquiries in the area and I would like to thank all those who have got in touch so far.

"We know that the incident occurred at a very busy time of the day when lots of cars will have driven past the Blue Sky premises which is at the centre of our inquiries, and it is likely that a number of those people will have dashcam footage which may help us."

A 31-year-old man known to the victim has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and a man aged 38 is also in police custody in connection with the incident.

Both are being treated in hospital for injuries sustained during the incident and are in a stable condition.

Specially trained officers continue to support Wenjing's family.

Mr Lewis added: "This is an extremely difficult and traumatic time for Wenjing's family.

"I am aware there is speculation and rumour online, so I would urge people to be respectful, and not fuel that situation.

"We are monitoring open source platforms and anybody who commits offences will be robustly dealt with."

In a statement released last week, the teenager's family said: "Wenjing had a very gentle soul, she was a very quiet person. Wenjing helped the whole family, working in the family takeaway.

"She enjoyed school and worked very hard. She was loved by her family."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police tape (Rui Vieira/PA)

Belgian PM flies rainbow flag after killing sparks fear of homophobia motive
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has introduced a raft of changes to its film ceremony

Nomadland and Rocks lead diverse Bafta nominations with four women up for best director
Paramedics prepare the transport of a patient with Covid-19 disease from the Usti nad Orlici Hospital, Czech Republic, to the Raciborz Hospital in Poland (Josef Vostarek/AP)

Overwhelmed Czech hospitals transport coronavirus patients abroad
Plans set out in 2019 had budgeted for NHS pay to increase by 2.1% this year, Sir Simon Stevens said

NHS England chief Sir Simon Stevens: staff had been in line for a higher pay rise
Reports in Japan say the Tokyo Olympics will be staged without overseas spectators

Tokyo Olympics 'will go ahead without overseas spectators', report suggests
The fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Trees felled in quest to rebuild spire of fire-ravaged Notre Dame

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien shows caller how media flipped her view of Meghan Markle

James O'Brien shows caller how media flipped her view of Meghan Markle
The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Meghan and Harry have spoken their truth and we don't want to accept it'
Our hearts should be bleeding for Harry and Meghan, argues James O'Brien caller

Our hearts should be bleeding for Harry and Meghan, argues James O'Brien caller
Police given extra powers for stop and search, Justice Secretary tells LBC

Police given extra powers for stop and search, Justice Secretary tells LBC
I was racist against my own people, caller tells James O'Brien

I was racist against my own people, caller tells James O'Brien
The Prime Minister was responding to a question from Ben Kentish

Boris Johnson urges caution when it comes to ending lockdown

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London