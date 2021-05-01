Police appeal for help tracing newborn baby in need of urgent medical care

Police are urgently trying to trace Azara and Machel Graham. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Police are trying to trace a newborn baby girl who doctors say needs urgent medical treatment.

The baby is seven days old and is the daughter of Azara and Machel Graham, from south London, who have not listened to doctors' advice.

The family have not been seen since a post-natal assessment on Thursday and their whereabouts in unknown.

The parents were told during the appointment that the baby was suffering symptoms consistent with a serious respiratory condition and needed to be taken to A&E for an urgent assessment, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said it has launched a high-risk missing person investigation and has begun conducting urgent inquiries, including visiting the couple's Southwark home several times in the last 24 hours.

So far they have found no trace of the couple or the baby, who police are referring to her as "Baby Graham".

Detective Chief Inspector Lucy O'Connor, leading the investigation, said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of Baby Graham. Her parents have not followed the medical advice they were given and in doing so, could be putting her health at risk.

"There will be a time and a place to explore their reasons, but right now our priority has to be the safety of this very young baby."

She added: "While we would of course ask the public to keep an eye out for Baby Graham's parents, we believe it's likely they are being accommodated by relatives or associates.

"I would urge those people to put the welfare of this tiny baby girl above any other loyalty they may have and get in touch with the police.

"I would also appeal directly to Azara and Machel to do the right thing and to go to the nearest A&E so that Baby Graham can get the care she needs."

Anyone who sees the baby or her parents is urged to call police on 999 quoting reference 21MIS011809, while anyone with any other information that could be useful should call 101.