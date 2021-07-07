Police appeal for missing boy, 16, in South London

By Emma Soteriou

Police have appealed for help in finding a 16-year-old boy who went missing in South London.

Isaiah Aderiye was reported missing on 1 July, having last been seen at around 2pm in New Cross.

The teenager has been described by police as black, six foot tall and of a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a black top and black tracksuit bottoms and is known to spend time in Lewisham, Deptford and New Cross.

Police have carried out multiple lines of enquiry to trace and locate Isaiah but as of yet have been unable to find him.

His family said: "Isaiah, we miss and love you so much and just want you back home safely.

"Wherever you are, please know that you are dearly loved.

"Whatever you are going through we are here to listen and help.

"God Bless you.”

Anyone who has seen Isaiah or knows of his whereabouts has been urged to contact police on 101 and quote ref: 21MIS019360.