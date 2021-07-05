Police appeal launched after teenager stabbed and killed in Greenwich

5 July 2021, 22:06

A teenage boy has been stabbed in Woolwich
A teenage boy has been stabbed in Woolwich. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

Police are appealing for information after a teenage boy was stabbed in Woolwich on Monday evening.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 17:23hrs on Monday, 5 July to reports of a stabbing on Woolwich New Road, SE18.

“Officers attended and found a teenage boy suffering from a stab injury. They immediately provided first aid prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service. Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 18:08hrs.

“Officers are in the process of contacting his next of kin. Formal identification has not taken place.

“A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

“A crime scene is in place and officers remain in the area.

“At this early stage, there have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.

“Any witnesses are asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 5748/05Jul.”

