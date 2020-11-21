Police arrest 15 anti-lockdown protestors in Liverpool

Hundreds of people attended the march. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Police have made 15 arrests following an anti-lockdown protest in Liverpool.

Officers dealt with a crowd of people who gathered in the city centre from about 1pm on Saturday.

The gathering is illegal as it is in breach of Covid lockdown rules, which have been in place across England since November 2.

Those arrested were held on suspicion of breaches of coronavirus regulations and committing public order offences, said Merseyside Police.

Chief Superintendent Ngaire Waine said: "The vast majority of people in Merseyside have made huge sacrifices since March, missing weddings, funerals and family celebrations in an effort to halt the spread of coronavirus.

"We have seen infection rates driven down in Merseyside thanks to the commitment of so many people, and already more than 140,000 have taken part in a mass testing pilot here in Merseyside to help the national effort to protect life and get back to normality. They are a credit to this county."

Police made 15 arrests at the protest. Picture: PA

Police clashed with protestors during the protest. Picture: PA

He continued: "So it will be incredibly frustrating for all those people to see that a minority of selfish individuals chose to flout laws brought in to protect the lives of people, putting our communities and themselves at risk.

"Their actions have posed a significant risk to public health and we will continue to study CCTV and bodycam to identify offenders and bring them to justice.

"We have arrested 15 people so far and dispersed many more. Our officers - deployed to encourage people to do the right thing and to carry out enforcement to protect the public - have been subjected to mindless abuse from many of those gathered, but continued to carry out their duties with complete professionalism."

Police dispersed the protestors from the city centre. Picture: PA

Earlier this month, police in Manchester dispersed hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters after repeatedly warning organisers against the event.

Despite repeated warnings from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) before a during the gathering, the group defiantly stayed in Piccadilly Gardens for hours.

Officers gained a dispersal order at around 4pm and moved in on the protesters, clearing the crowd of around 1,000 people out of the areas but spreading groups into the rest of the city centre.

The group had a short standoff with police in surrounding streets before eventually dispersing.

And in London, police arrested 190 people as hundreds marched calling for 'freedom' on the day tougher coronavirus rules came into force.

Officers urged demonstrators to go home as they took to the streets near Trafalgar Square on Thursday evening, warning those who had gathered that they were breaching coronavirus restrictions.

Protesters, very few of whom were wearing face coverings, walked up the Strand chanting "freedom" and "no more lockdown".

Trailed by a large number of officers from both the City of London and Metropolitan Police forces, protesters were repeatedly told to go home, with one officer shouting at a group: "You are breaking the law."