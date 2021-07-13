Police arrest 50-year-old man over racist Marcus Rashford tweet

13 July 2021, 16:22 | Updated: 13 July 2021, 16:50

Marcus Rashford has been subjected to racist online abuse after he missed a penalty on Sunday
Marcus Rashford has been subjected to racist online abuse after he missed a penalty on Sunday. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Police have arrested a 50-year-old man over a racist tweet aimed at Marcus Rashford following his penalty miss in the Euro 2020 final.

The suspect, from Powick, near Worcester, was detained on suspicion of inciting racial hatred following reports of an inappropriate tweet posted on Sunday, West Mercia Police said.

Media reports said the offensive tweet appeared on the account of a youth football coach, who claims his Twitter account was hacked.

READ MORE: Sea of well-wishers gather to leave messages of support at vandalised Rashford mural

The man, who was not named by police, has been released under investigation.

Inspector Pete Nightingale, from Worcester police station, said: "We encourage people to make these reports and are pleased with the speed at which we have been able to deal with this incident.

"We continue to work with the local football community and have links with the local clubs to ensure that this behaviour is dealt with appropriately."

Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka have all been subjected to racist online abuse since missing penalties in England's defeat against Italy.

