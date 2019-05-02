Police Arrest Disqualified Driver Who Drove Away From Court

2 May 2019, 09:19 | Updated: 2 May 2019, 09:25

The man has been transferred to GMP custody.
The man has been transferred to GMP custody. Picture: PA

Police investigating after a man drove away from court minutes after being banned from the road by a judge have made an arrest.

Police in Manchester launched an investigation on Wednesday after being alerted to the incident by the Manchester Evening News.

West Yorkshire Police later arrested a 20-year-old man in Bradford on suspicion of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He has been transferred to Greater Manchester Police custody to be interviewed.

Sergeant Simeon Holt of GMP’s Specialist Operations Road Policing Unit said: “As a result of good co-operation between GMP, the press and our colleagues in West Yorkshire, we have been able to bring a man into custody.

“I’d like to thank them for their professionalism and cooperation.” 

