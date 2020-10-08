Police arrest two over 'cannabis sweets' that saw 17 pupils hospitalised

8 October 2020, 23:55

An ambulance leaving La Sainte Union Catholic School in Highgate
An ambulance leaving La Sainte Union Catholic School in Highgate. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

Two people have been arrested by police investigating an incident at a north London school which left 17 children feeling unwell after eating sweets that were believed to have contained an active ingredient of cannabis.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at around 11.45am on Monday to La Sainte Union Catholic School in Highgate, and as a precaution 17 pupils were taken to hospital.

On Wednesday a 41-year-old man man was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis and child neglect (exposure to harm), taken to a north London police station and released on bail to a date in November.

On Thursday, a 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis and child neglect (exposure to harm). She is currently in custody at a north London police station and the investigation continues.

The sweets were believed to have contained tetrahydrocannabinol, known as THC, an active ingredient of cannabis.

Initially, this was reported as 13 children but a further four became unwell.

Their parents were informed. Nobody was found to be seriously ill.

A spokesman for the school had said: "A small number of our students have been taken to hospital today after becoming ill.

"The students became ill after eating what they believed were sweets. The contents of what the students ate and how they came into possession of them is being investigated by the police.

"We have made parents aware of this incident."

